‘Mike does bite!’ – Mike Tyson proud of new Evander Holyfield ear bites

March 21st, 2022

@itstyson20

Mike Tyson is proud to sell edibles in the shape of Evander Holyfield’s ears after facing some backlash after launching the edibles.

But taking to Instagram, the former heavyweight champion is selling ‘Mike Bites’ on his cannabis website Tyson 2.0.

During a promotional video, Tyson said ‘Mike does bite’ when campaigning for some of his other products, like his seltzer.

After starting his crop ranch and podcast, it’s all going swimmingly for the part-time actor and ex-Pay Per View superstar.

Tyson is one of the wealthiest retired boxers in the world for his investments after initially enduring a scary time when money was tighter.

Weight problems, depression, and devastation are far behind Tyson as the more media coverage he gets over selling Holyfield’s ears, the more cash hits his pocket.

On the new Tyson 2.0 website, “The Baddest Man on the Planet” clearly has for passion for weed dating back to his fighting days.

“It started with the undisputed heavyweight champ using cannabis to reach new heights,” said the information.

“When Mike was in his prime, he used cannabis to relax his body and focus his mind. It was always a tool close by that aided him in reaching the heights he did in his amazing boxing career.

“In Mike’s words, “cannabis has always played an important role in my life. Cannabis has changed me for the good, both mentally and physically.

“I want to share that gift with others who are also seeking relief.”

It’s become a very lucrative love affair for Tyson.

MIKE TYSON vs. HOLYFIELD

‘Mike Bites’ release coincides with the 25th anniversary year of when Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield’s ear and spat it onto the canvas.

Holyfield’s pain was evident for everyone to see as he jumped around the ring and tried to get referee Mills Lane’s attention.

As soon as Lane saw the chunk missing, he rang the bell and disqualified Mike Tyson. It was Tyson’s second loss to Holyfield after a stoppage in the previous fight.

The truth is, Holyfield had Tyson’s number, and the latter knew it. Frustration got the better of him, and a suspension and fine were the results.

