Deontay Wilder is an immovable force on top of heavyweight rankings
Deontay Wilder remains top of the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings despite losing twice to current champion Tyson Fury.
As World Boxing News reported last month, Wilder has been at the helm with the WBC for two years, since losing his title to Fury in February 2020.
A previous five-year reign as a green and gold belt holder keeps the American in favor with the WBC and in line for a future title shot.
Wilder’s return to action remains up in the air as he enjoys his life outside the ring with the significant Pay Per View paychecks he picked up for the Fury defeats.
He earned upwards of $25 million for each defeat. The amount means Deontay Wilder could happily retire now and not look back.
British contender Joe Joyce is currently second in the ratings, with Joseph Park third. Frank Sanchez and fellow PBC heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr. make up the top five.
Arslanbek Makhmudov, Agit Kabayel, former Wilder foe Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter are in the top ten.
WBC ruler Fury meets interim champion Dillian Whyte in his second defense at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd.
Whyte is the stipulated mandatory challenger.
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS
[March 2022]
CHAMPION: Tyson Fury
INTERIM: Dillian Whyte
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
3 Joseph Parker New Zealand
4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
7 Agit Kabayel Germany
8 Luis Ortiz Cuba
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Michael Hunter US
11 Tony Yoka France
12 Otto Wallin Sweden
13 Robert Helenius Finland
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB
15 Daniel Dubois GB
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Dereck Chisora GB
17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
18 Murat Gassiev Russia
19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
21 Charles Martin US
22 Hughie Fury GB
23 Carlos Takam Cameroon
24 Jared Anderson US
25 Simon Kean Canada
26 Jerry Forrest US
27 Steven Shaw US
28 Zhilei Zhang China
29 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver
30 Fabio Wardley GB
31 Kevin Lerena South Africa
32 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium
33 Peter Kadiru Germany
34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
35 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey
36 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA
37 George Arias Dom Republic
38 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE
39 Hemi Ahio New Zealand MIDDLE EAST
40 Demsey McKean
