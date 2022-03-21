Deontay Wilder is an immovable force on top of heavyweight rankings

March 21st, 2022

Sean Michael Ham

Deontay Wilder remains top of the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings despite losing twice to current champion Tyson Fury.

As World Boxing News reported last month, Wilder has been at the helm with the WBC for two years, since losing his title to Fury in February 2020.

A previous five-year reign as a green and gold belt holder keeps the American in favor with the WBC and in line for a future title shot.

Wilder’s return to action remains up in the air as he enjoys his life outside the ring with the significant Pay Per View paychecks he picked up for the Fury defeats.

He earned upwards of $25 million for each defeat. The amount means Deontay Wilder could happily retire now and not look back.

British contender Joe Joyce is currently second in the ratings, with Joseph Park third. Frank Sanchez and fellow PBC heavyweight Andy Ruiz Jr. make up the top five.

Arslanbek Makhmudov, Agit Kabayel, former Wilder foe Luis Ortiz, Filip Hrgovic and Michael Hunter are in the top ten.

WBC ruler Fury meets interim champion Dillian Whyte in his second defense at Wembley Stadium on April 23rd.

Whyte is the stipulated mandatory challenger.

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RANKINGS

[March 2022]

CHAMPION: Tyson Fury

INTERIM: Dillian Whyte

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

3 Joseph Parker New Zealand

4 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

5 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

6 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

7 Agit Kabayel Germany

8 Luis Ortiz Cuba

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Michael Hunter US

11 Tony Yoka France

12 Otto Wallin Sweden

13 Robert Helenius Finland

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB

15 Daniel Dubois GB

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Dereck Chisora GB

17 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

18 Murat Gassiev Russia

19 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

20 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

21 Charles Martin US

22 Hughie Fury GB

23 Carlos Takam Cameroon

24 Jared Anderson US

25 Simon Kean Canada

26 Jerry Forrest US

27 Steven Shaw US

28 Zhilei Zhang China

29 Jose Larduet Cuba INTL Silver

30 Fabio Wardley GB

31 Kevin Lerena South Africa

32 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium

33 Peter Kadiru Germany

34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

35 Ali Eren Demirezen Turkey

36 Joe Goodall Australia AUSTRALASIA

37 George Arias Dom Republic

38 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

39 Hemi Ahio New Zealand MIDDLE EAST

40 Demsey McKean

