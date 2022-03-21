Manny Pacquiao conqueror blames GGG for Andre Ward fight falling apart

March 21st, 2022

The man who retired Manny Pacquiao in 2021, Yordenis Ugas, says Gennadiy Golovkin was to blame for the Andre Ward fight not happening.

Talk of Golovkin vs. Ward resurfaced this year on the latter’s birthday when the pair exchanged words on social media.

Ugas, who faces Errol Spence after beating Pacquiao, chimed in and squarely stated Golovkin should have done all he could to make it happen.

“I waited a long time for this fight, but Ward did what you never did,” pointed out Ugas to GGG. “He went up to 175 to fight the best.

“However, you didn’t go up to 168 to fight him, which was the best fight for you.

“But they are two great champs, and the fans did not see what would have been a great fight.”

Golovkin and Ward traded barbs when Ward mentioned three fights he wanted that never materialized during his career.

He said: “Froch rematch in the UK, Golovkin, [but] he turned it down in less than five minutes and A. Joshua, but I retired.”

In response, Golovkin went in on Ward.

“Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your team made the offer after I announced the fight with Lemieux and sold out MSG.

“You are still angry since then because you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 175. Happy Birthday.”

ANDRE WARD

Ward earned the title of pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet before deciding to walk away at the relatively young age of 33.

At the time of hanging up his gloves, Ward stated: “I want to be clear: I am leaving because my body can no longer put up with the rigors of the sport, and therefore my desire to fight is no longer there.

“If I cannot give my family, team, and fans everything I have, then I should no longer be fighting.

” As I walk away from the sport of boxing today, I leave at the top of your glorious mountain. It was always my vision and my dream. I did it. We did it.”

Ward’s goal was always to claim the highest honor any boxer could claim as the P4P number one. Two wins over Sergey Kovalev ensured Ward could walk away and never look back.

Even millions for an exhibition are yet to be enough to entice the ‘S.O.G’ back between the ropes.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.