Sunny Edwards retains IBF title, targets unification next

March 20th, 2022

Sunny Edwards retained his IBF world flyweight title and then immediately turned his attention to unifying the division.

Edwards defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem after 12 rounds in Dubai with scores of 115-111, 116-110 and 115-110 from the ringside judges.

Waseem, who was bidding to become his country’s first ever professional world champion, tried to make the fight a war of attrition but he was deducted points in rounds six and seven, which harmed his title tilt.

Edwards described his opponent as “world class” but felt that he was a clear winner at Probellum Evolution and, after the victory, repeated his desire to face Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez, the WBC champion next in the biggest fight that can be made in the 115lbs division.

“Muhammad is a world class operator and he and his team came with a good game plan,” said Edwards, who is now 18-0.

“There was a lot on the line tonight but I didn’t want to just run, run, run, I wanted to mix it up and I felt I won comfortably in the end.

“I now want the Ring Magazine belt and the WBC title and I know Martinez wants the fight so let’s make it happen, it will be huge.”

Waseem, who’s record now reads 12-2, accepted that Edwards deserved to keep hold of his IBF belt but he was unhappy with the referee for taking points off him.

“Congratulations to Sunny tonight, he was the better man,” said Waseem.

“I felt it was very unfair of the referee to take points off me, I don’t know why he did it – this is a fight!”