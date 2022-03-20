World champion Mark Magsayo takes WBC title to idol Manny Pacquiao

March 20th, 2022

Mark Magsayo took his World Boxing Council featherweight championship to meet his mentor and promoter, Manny Pacquiao.

As Pacquiao continued his Presidential campaign ahead of a May 9th election, Magsayo greeted the man who guided him to the top.

Standing side-by-side with the great one, Magsayo couldn’t hide his delight as he expressed his joy to the world.

“The moment I have been waiting for, finally!” – he said. “To bring the belt to the best and my idol Manny Pacquiao.

“Thank you for the advice. I will work harder next fight,” added the world titleholder.

Pacquiao has been very complimentary of Magsayo since taking him under his wing. Before a fight on his undercard against Yordenis Ugas, Pacquiao said of Magsayo: “He reminds me of myself, how we both struggled to come from nothing to a world-rated contender.

“I love his work ethic and desire to become a world champion, and I will do everything to help promote Mark and make his dreams a reality.”

MANNY PACQUIAO MENTOR

In January, when Magsayo shocked the world to take the title from Gary Russell Jr., Pacquiao was again on the Filipino’s lips.

“This is my fight, my biggest fight. I will do my best to win it and take this opportunity,” Magsayo told DAZN. “I’m very excited about what I’m going to experience.

“I have Manny Pacquiao by my side, who has been my hero since I was a little boy. My idol, thanks to him. I am in boxing.

“I dedicate this fight to my family and my idol,” he concluded.

Magsayo also took time to thank Sean Gibbons of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, trainer Freddie Roach, and the World Boxing Council.

He’s undoubtedly enjoying the limelight.

