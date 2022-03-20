Gervonta Davis will be stripped of WBA title unless he agrees unification

March 20th, 2022

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis will soon have a decision to make regarding keeping hold of his WBA secondary lightweight title belt.

As they intend to unify all respective divisions to one champion, the WBA will order a Gervonta Davis vs. George Kambosos Jr. unification of the straps this year.

The scenario comes about after Davis was informed to choose which division he would compete in, having held WBA secondary belts at 135 and 140.

Davis chose 135, leaving the WBA with less headache regarding the narrowing down of straps held by Kambosos at 135 and soon to be vacant at 140.

“Gervonta Davis informed the WBA that he will only keep his Lightweight belt,” said President Gilberto Mendoza of the decision.

“Gervonta had five days after his fight to choose a division, and he decided to stay at 135 pounds.”

According to the new championship rules, Davis needs to fight Kambosos. But if he’d stayed at 140, it would have been a vacant belt.

DECISION

Now, ‘Tank’ will get ordered to agree on a deal with Kambosos Jr. when the WBA’s turn comes around.

He either fights Kambosos for the ‘super’ version or refuses and gets stripped – it’s that simple.

A brief look at the World Boxing Association lightweight standings tells you Davis won the lightweight crown in December 2019. He is yet to make a mandatory defense in that time.

Rolando Romero is next up on PPV as that challenger after initially pulling out due to personal issues. The Pay Per View happens May 28th.

Therefore, the WBA can concentrate solely on dropping the ‘regular’ title until that event is over. After which, they will order Davis and Kambosos Jr. to collide.

The last mandatory on record was Jorge Linares taking on Luke Campbell in 2017. That lengthy spell should mean Davis vs. Kambosos gets commissioned by 2022.

Being the secondary titleholder to Kambosos Jr’s ‘super’ belt, Davis will have to conform to the stipulation or drop the title altogether.

Should he choose the latter, Kambosos will stand as the only champion in the division with the WBA. The Aussie will then get ordered to face the next contender in line.

GERVONTA DAVIS vs. KAMBOSOS

Promoter Leonard Ellerbe, who handles Davis’ business alongside Floyd Mayweather, has already cast doubt on Davis vs. Kambosos in 2022.

Ellerbe said: “We’re not going to go out there and overpay a fighter just because you all say he’s a big-name fighter.

“We’re not in the business of [losin] money like those other promoters,” he added.

Mayweather made controversial comments stating Davis would be kept in-house as Mayweather Promotions for the foreseeable future.

Therefore, the chances of ever seeing Davis vs. Kambosos Jr. remain slim. Either way, Davis will lose the title.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

