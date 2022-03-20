Erickson Lubin, Sebastian Fundora to battle for WBC interim title

March 20th, 2022

Top super welterweight contenders Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will square off for the WBC Super Welterweight Interim Title headlining action live on SHOWTIME on Saturday, April 9 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features former super welterweight world champion Tony “Superbad” Harrison taking on highly regarded contender Sergio Garcia in the 10-round co-main event, plus unbeaten super welterweight Kevin Salgado battling Bryant Perrella in the 10-round telecast opener.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

The stacked tripleheader of 154-pound showdowns is topped by two of the division’s hottest young stars, as the streaking Lubin looks to stamp his ticket to a second world title opportunity while the fast-rising Fundora brings his signature all-action style into the toughest contest of his career to date.

The victor will be in position to potentially face the winner of the undisputed 154-pound championship rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, which takes place Saturday, May 14 on SHOWTIME.

“There are few matchups more tantalizing in the loaded super welterweight division than Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Lubin has shown significant improvement since his first world title fight and can add another impressive win to his resume on April 9. The towering Fundora has also made a major mark on the division in his young career, capturing the imagination of fans with his impressive stature and aggressive style. With two other 154-pound showdowns on the card, fans can expect the drama and excitement that this weight class has delivered again and again over recent years to continue live on SHOWTIME from Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

The 26-year-old Lubin (24-1, 17 KOs) has put together an impressive six-bout winning streak since a loss to unified 154-pound champion Jermell Charlo in 2017. In his most recent outing, he knocked out former unified champion Jeison Rosario in June 2021. Prior to the Rosario fight, Lubin’s run included becoming the first person to stop former champion Ishe Smith and unanimous decision victories over Terrell Gausha and Nathaniel Gallimore.

A native of Orlando, Fla., Lubin is trained by acclaimed coach Kevin Cunningham as he continues his quest toward another title opportunity. After a stellar amateur career, Lubin turned pro at 18 years old in 2013. He captured the attention of the boxing community at 19 when he became one of the youngest prospects to ever appear on the developmental series SHOBOX: The New Generation and soon after was named “Prospect Of The Year” by ESPN and Ring Magazine in 2016.

“This is my chance to show the world that I’m the best fighter in the division,” said Lubin. “This will separate me from all of the contenders I’ve been beating. I’ve been doing the champion’s job taking out all the contenders, so there’s no doubt in my mind that I will be running the division really soon. I have a really tall fighter in front of me in Sebastian Fundora, but I know how to make adjustments. We’ve brought in the right sparring and have prepared exactly how we’re supposed to. Everyone should definitely tune in, because it’s ‘Hammer Time’ on SHOWTIME once again.”

Fundora (18-0-1, 12 KOs) continues to rise up the super welterweight ranks and added his two most impressive wins to date in 2021. Fundora kicked off the year in May by stopping the rugged veteran Jorge Cota in four rounds, before defeating then unbeaten Sergio Garcia by unanimous decision in December. The six-foot-six brawler has reached this point by showing off the skills of a rugged boxer who is more comfortable fighting on the inside than most. Born in West Palm Beach, Fla. to his Mexican mother and Cuban father and trainer, Freddy – both boxers – the 24-year-old now lives and trains in Coachella, Calif.

“We’ve been working extremely hard during this camp to be 100% coming into battle,” said Fundora, whose all-action style has been compared to former world champion Antonio Margarito. “We’re prepared for any circumstances that should arise and we’re expecting a very professional and well prepared Lubin on April 9, nothing less. Our hard work and laser focus will lead us to victory in this fight. This is my chance to show everyone the first steps of what it means to be a champion.”

The pride of Detroit, Mich., Harrison (28-3-1, 21 KOs) spent his early boxing career under the tutelage of the late Emanuel Steward in the legendary Kronk Gym. As a professional, the 31-year-old is still considered one of the most skilled fighters in the sport despite coming up short in his first two attempts at a world title.

The third time was the charm for Harrison, who shocked the boxing world in December 2018 by outpointing long-time world champion Jermell Charlo to earn the WBC title. Their rematch one year later ranks among the best fights of 2019. Harrison and Charlo fought on even terms until Charlo stopped him in the eleventh round to regain the belt. Harrison returned to the ring for the first time since that fight in April 2021, fighting Bryant Perrella to a draw.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring and display my skills for the fans once again,” said Harrison. “Garcia knows everything about me, but I only know a little bit about him. So he has the advantage, but that’s just how I like it. Don’t miss this fight on April 9!”

The 29-year-old Garcia (33-1, 14 KOs) made his U.S. debut in December 2021, dropping a competitive decision against top contender Sebastian Fundora. Fighting out of Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain, Garcia has competed professionally since 2012. He ascended the rankings by traveling to the U.K. to defeat then unbeaten Ted Cheeseman on his home soil in 2019 and followed that up with a triumph over veteran contender Sergey Rabchenko. Garcia has added three victories since then, including 2020 wins over Pablo Mendoza and Gregory Trenel.

“I am very grateful to my team for this great opportunity to fight in Las Vegas against a former world champion,” said Garcia. “I’m looking forward to stepping into the ring. Harrison is a great champion and one of the best fighters in the division. But the future of my family is on the line in this fight and I want to win by knockout. My hope is that Sebastian Fundora wins his fight and then we can meet again for a rematch.”

A native of Mexico City, Salgado (14-0, 9 KOs) is the younger brother of former super featherweight champion Juan Carlos Salgado and now fights out of San Antonio, Texas as he nears his U.S. debut on April 9. The 24-year-old turned pro in late 2016 and delivered knockouts in six of his first nine outings. After scoring three-straight knockouts between September 2019 and February 2021, Salgado returned to the ring in October to defeat Ricardo Banuelos Cernas by unanimous decision. The triumph marked Salgado’s first 10-round fight, as he was able to sweep the cards according to all three judges.

“I’m facing a good opponent and I expect us to give the fans a great fight,” said Salgado. “I am in excellent condition and focused on my job in the ring on April 9. This is my opportunity to open the eyes of everyone in the division and show that there’s a new contender ready to come for the top spot. Just like my brother, I will become a world champion.”

The 32-year-old Perrella (17-3-1, 14 KOs) began boxing at age 15, amassing an impressive 70-9 amateur record before turning pro in 2012. Fighting out of Fort Myers, Fla, Perrella rose quickly through the pro ranks, stopping 13 of his first 14 opponents, including a second-round TKO over previously unbeaten David Grayton in June 2016.

Three months later, he suffered his first pro defeat against current welterweight world champion Yordenis Ugas. Perella bounced back with victories over Breidis Prescott and Domonique Dolton before debuting at 154 pounds in April 2021. He challenged former champion Tony Harrison in his first super welterweight fight and earned a split-draw in their 12-round contest.

“I know that I’m facing a young fighter coming for his American dream on April 9,” said Perrella. “He’s hungry, undefeated and he doesn’t believe that he can be beat. But he’s never been in the ring with someone like me before. Not in sparring, not in a real fight. I’m going to show him the difference between us when that bell rings.”