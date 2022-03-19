Zach Parker gets home advantage against Demetrius Andrade on May 21

March 19th, 2022

This spring, Zach Parker gets the home advantage for a clash against unbeaten two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

Pride Park Stadium, home of Derby County Football Club, will stage the WBO Interim Super Middleweight world title clash on Saturday, 21st May 2022, live on BT Sport.

Since teaming up with Frank Warren and Queensberry, the 27-year-old has scored three spectacular and emphatic wins to reinforce his position as the number one contender in the WBO rankings.

Parker wowed BT Sport viewers with brutal knockouts of Vaughn Alexander, Sherzod Khusanov, and Marcus Morrison. None of the three men had previously been stopped.

DREAM

“This is a dream come true,” said Parker. “As a fighter, you have various hopes when you start the sport. I think everyone dreams of headlining a show at the football team you support. I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet, to be honest.

“It will be incredible to walk out and see the stadium packed with fans. I can’t wait. Demetrius is a great champion, and props to him for coming over here, but I know I have the beating of him. I’m too big for him. We’ll see on the 21st, but someone’s ‘0’ has got to go!”

DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

Andrade, 34, widely known as Boo Boo, began his world championship reign at super welterweight with victory over Vanes Martirosyan in 2013. The WBO title was defended on four occasions, including a stoppage victory over Britain’s Brian Rose in 2014.

His middleweight crusade began in 2018 when he won the vacant WBO title by a points verdict over Walter Kautondokwa. His title at 160lbs has been defended five times, and the super-slick southpaw remains champion at the weight. Notable wins at middleweight have come over Liam Williams and the Irishmen Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley.

“There can be no questioning the pedigree of Demetrius Andrade,” said promoter Frank Warren. “It is why we went above and beyond to win the purse bid to give our man every crucial advantage.

“It will be such a special night on 21st May, and I feel sure the Derby public will come out in force to roar Zach on in the biggest fight of his career.

“Andrade is top-drawer, and we know this, but he is moving up a weight to the super middle division, which is natural territory for Zach, and he is a monster at the weight. Other British and Irish fighters have struggled to fathom Andrade, but Zach is the complete package. He carries a huge punch but is also tall and technical with an excellent boxing brain.

“It all adds up to a cracking fight and a huge night for Derby. I want to extend my thanks to everyone at the club who has helped make this happen.”

TICKETS

Tickets for Zach Parker vs. Demetrius Andrade at Pride Park on Saturday, 21st May go on sale at 11 am on Thursday, 31st March.

Fans are advised to sign-up for Ticket Alerts at frankwarren.com to receive the ticket link directly to their inboxes.