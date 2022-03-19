Jack Catterall move opens up possible Regis Prograis title collision

Jack Catterall has signed a promotional deal that opens up the real possibility of a battle with Regis Prograis for a world super-lightweight title.

Although Catterall should already be the undisputed champion after beating Josh Taylor, the Chorley man is in line to fight for a vacant strap or two.

Catterall will get ordered by one or two of the sanctioning bodies once Taylor officially relinquishes his former opponent’s rightful belts.

And after signing with Probellum, Catterall vs. Prograis becomes a certain collision if the latter comes through his latest test against Tyrone McKenna.

Announcing the deal, Probellum said: “Probellum is delighted to announce the landmark promotional signing of super-lightweight superstar Jack Catterall.

“It’s the signature that everyone in boxing wanted.

“Catterall will also have his eyes firmly focused on tomorrow’s WBC final eliminator between Regis Prograis and Tyrone McKenna. He believes that joining Probellum will play a key role in getting him a well-deserved second shot at world glory.

“Everyone in boxing knows that I won the fight with Taylor. I should be standing here with all four super-lightweight belts. Everyone knows I should be the world’s undisputed champion,” said Jack Catterall, nicknamed ‘El Gato.’

“I showed the world that I am the best man in the 140lbs division. Signing with Probellum will provide me with the opportunities to claim the belts that are rightfully mine.

“I’ll be ringside again on Saturday night here in Dubai to closely watch Prograis against McKenna.

“I really fancy a fight with the winner. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and fight again.”

JACK CATTERALL

Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum, added: “This is another huge moment for the Probellum business.

“Jack is the hottest signature in boxing right now. Everyone was making moves to sign him.

“He decided to join us because he buys into the Probellum mission to change boxing. Jack knows we are the right promoter to fulfill his clear ambition to become the undisputed world champion.

“I was absolutely stunned about what happened in Glasgow. There is no doubt that Jack should be walking around as the undisputed super-lightweight champion of the world right now.

“We feel his pain. Probellum will leave no stone unturned to make sure Jack quickly gets the chance to fight for the world titles that should already be his.”

