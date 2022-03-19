Derby County donation confirmed from Parker vs Andrade proceeds

March 19th, 2022

Frank Warren confirmed a significant donation to Derby County Football Club will be made from the Zach Parker vs. Demetrius Andrade fight.

The Hall of Fame promoter closed a deal before announcing Parker vs. Andrade for May 21st at Pride Park.

In what will be a huge occasion for knockout artist Parker 22-0 (16 KOs) and the city of Derby, the lifelong fan of the Rams will get to live out his dream of fighting on the pitch of his local team.

DERBY COUNTY

With the club’s financial struggles this season being well known, Queensberry Promotions knew there was a responsibility to help.

Therefore, £10 from each ticket sold goes directly back to the club to support the future of DCFC.

“When we teamed up with Zach, he revealed his dream of fighting at Pride Park. He is a dedicated supporter of his home team,” explained Warren.

Pride Park Stadium will host @zachparkerboxer's WBO Interim Super Middleweight world title fight with @BooBooAndrade on Saturday 21st May 2022! 🥊🐏 And Zach will be on the pitch at half-time today to talk about the fight! 👊🎙️#DCFC #dcfcfans — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) March 19, 2022

“So we set about making his dream become a reality. Additionally, the £10 going to the club is something I hope inspires the fans to come and support Zach and DCFC in even larger numbers than we predict.

“We have done this before for Josh Warrington in Leeds and Carl Frampton in Belfast. Both were successful on magical nights.

“I see no reason why Zach cannot experience similar joy.”

CANELO

Parker and Andrade battle it out for the vacant WBO interim super-middleweight title. The winner will be in line to face Canelo Alvarez or take the belt if the Mexican superstar vacates.

It should be a massive night for UK boxing fans, Zach Parker, Derby County, and the City.

Tickets for Zach Parker vs. Demetrius Andrade at Pride Park on Saturday, 21st May go on sale at 11 am on Thursday, 31st March.

Fans are advised to sign-up for Ticket Alerts at frankwarren.com to receive the ticket link directly to their inboxes.