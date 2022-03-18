Rhode Wars 2: CES Boxing double main-event set for March 26

March 18th, 2022

After successfully launching its new 2022 fight series in February, CES Boxing returns to the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Saturday, March 26 with Rhode Wars 2, featuring New England’s best and brightest up-and-comers.

Headlining Rhode Wars 2 is unbeaten featherweight Ricky Delossantos (10-0, 2 KOs) of Pawtucket, RI, in a six-round bout against power-punching Columbian veteran Yeison Vargas (18-9, 13 KOs) while super lightweight Wilson Mascarenhas (5-1, 2 KOs) stars in the co-main event in a six-round bout against undefeated Mexican challenger Abraham Perez (3-0, 2 KOs).

March 26 also features the Jimmy Burchfield Classic Invitational VI, an all-ages, separate-admission amateur boxing event beginning at 2 pm. Rhode Wars 2 follows immediately at 7 pm. Tickets for both events are available online at CESFights.com.

Delossantos’ return ends an eight-month layoff and is his first fight in his home state since August of 2019 when he defeated Yeuri Andujar at Ballys Twin River Lincoln. Vargas, the challenger, has scored knockouts in each of his last three wins, including a second-round knockout win over Jose Palacio on March 5 in Santa Marta, Columbia. Mascarenhas makes his second appearance of the year at the Crowne Plaza just five weeks after a sensational knockout win over southpaw Akeem Jackson at Rhode Wars in February.

Making his Rhode Island debut, lightweight Alejandro Paulino (8-0, 8 KOs) – a national amateur standout – of New London, CT, faces his toughest test to date in a six-round bout against 17-fight veteran Andrew Rodgers (6-9-2, 2 KOs) of Elkhart, IN. Within nine months of making his professional debut, Paulino has accumulated eight wins, all by knockout, and has yet to be pushed past the third round. The 29-year-old Rodgers is a worthy adversary, boasting back-to-back victories against previously-unbeaten Philadelphia lightweight Greg Outlaw and 10-1-1 Thomas Velasquez in Atlantic City.

Also fighting March 26, Providence, RI, heavyweight Tim Hatfield (3-0, 3 KOs) puts his unbeaten record on the line against fellow undefeated heavyweight Quintin Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsfield, MA, and super featherweight Michael Valentin (6-1-1, 1 KO) of Providence makes his long-awaited return in an interstate showdown against Justin Morales (1-1) of New Bedford, MA, both in four-round bouts.

Italian junior middleweight Nicola Quarneti (5-2-1), whose United States was cut short in February due to an accidental headbutt, returns to the ring to face Rhode Island’s Keenan Raymond (1-1) in a four-round bout. Brockton, MA, super lightweight Kevin Walsh (5-0, 3 KOs) also makes his Rhode Island debut in a four-round bout.