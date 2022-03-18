Oscar De La Hoya gives an update on Vergil Ortiz Jr.’s condition

Hogan Photos

Oscar De La Hoya gave an update on the condition of Vergil Ortiz Jr. after the rising star had to pull out of his latest fight with illness.

Ortiz was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a severe medical condition, and faced hospitalization. He is due to make a full recovery.

Michael McKinson should have traded blows with Ortiz this weekend. However, Golden Boy will attempt to make the fight at a later date.

During the final press conference, Golden Boy Chairman De La Hoya spoke about Ortiz.

“I talked to him (Vergil Ortiz),” said Oscar De La Hoya. “He’s back home, and he’s feeling better.

“It’s very unfortunate that it happened so close to the fight. He was ready and looking forward to it.

“Things happen, but we have to look forward to an amazing main event.”

MAIN EVENT

On that main event, which sees outspoken Blair Cobbs facing Alex Rocha, De La Hoya added: “I actually want to take a moment and thank Cobbs and Rocha for stepping up and being willing to fight in the main event. It’s an exciting fight.

“We have many young prospects who we are looking at that are going to the next level. That’s why this whole card is super exciting.

“Especially the main event, it’s going to be fireworks. They have a lot at stake, but they are ready for the next level.”

McKinson was due to fight late replacement Jesus Perez instead. However, Perez also pulled out with a weight issue. Alex Martin now steps in.

Bernard Hopkins thanked matchmaker Robert Diaz for pulling out all the stops for this card.

“Everybody expects this fight to be exciting,” said Hopkins. “To me, they match up pretty evenly [Cobbs and Rocha]. This is a dangerous fight for both guys.

“I’d like to acknowledge Robert Diaz, our matchmaker, for pulling through and making this card work.”

