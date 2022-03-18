Mexican quartet with combined 470-24 amateur record featured March 24th

March 18th, 2022

Mexican boxing’s future will be on full displayed March 24th on RJJ Boxing card, showcasing an undefeated quartert of professional boxing prospects, at Palenque de la Feriz in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.

Presented by Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions (RJJ Boxing) in association with De La O Promotions, World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS) and Team Cruz Promotions, the action will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

The RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS event is part of the 40th Nayarit National Festival, which is celebrated between March 10 and 27. The festival displays the cultural identity of Nayarit, like the Indigenous community, also providing entertainment by offering regional artists at national and international events. It attracts between 20,000 and 30,000 people each day of the festival.

The four 19-year-old Mexican fighters have a combined pro record of 24-0 (15 KOs): lightweights Jorge “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (7-0, 5 KOs) and Marco Cota Moreno (5-0, 4 KOs), as well as twin Tepic brothers, featherweight Hector “Tigre” Perez Cruz (6-0, 5 KOs) and super featherweight Paolo “Leon” Perez Cruz (6-0, 5 KOs).

The Mexican quartet had an incredible 470-24 amateur record: Lugo (155-15), Moreno (146-4), Pablo (86-2) and Hector (83-3) Cruz.

“These young men are the future of boxing in Mexico,” RJJ Boxing’s veteran matchmaker Guy Taylor said. “I have never had four undefeated boxers with nearly 500 combined amateur victories, all under the age of 20, fighting on the same card as this.”

Cota, who has become a semi-regular fighting on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS shows, is matched against Ricardo “Palmito” Badillo Rodriguez (7-2-2, 1 KO), of Tepic, in a 6-round match. Cota is the youngest member of the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, led by 3-division world champion Fernando Montiel.

Moreno was a decorated amateur boxer who captured five-Sonora State championship titles. He will meet Jonathan Zuniga (6-3, 3 KOs) in a 4-round fight.

The Cruz twins are slated to fight in 6 and 4 round bouts, respectively, Hector versus crosstown rival Victor “Tyson” Tadeo Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs), and Paolo vs. TBA (off-UFC FIGHT PASS).

The RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 8-round main event finds hometown favorite Salvatore “Chango” Tapia (12-3-1, 10 KOs), the former WBC FECOMBOX super lightweight champion, and lightweight Emiliano “Letal” Cruz (13-3, 12 KOs) in a potentially explosive battle between Mexican knockout artists who have combined for 22 knockouts in their 25 victories (88-percent win percentage).

In the co-featured event, WBO Latino Super Middleweight Champion Lester Martinez (10-0, 9 KOs) returns on the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS platform in a non-title fight. The WBO No. 14-rated Martinez, who fights out of Guatemala City, Guatemala, figures to be tested in an 8-round bout by Jose Luis “El Caras” Zuniga (16-6-1, 9 KOs), the former Mexico Super Welterweight Champion.