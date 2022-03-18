Frank Warren signs six-foot seven-inch cruiserweight beast

March 18th, 2022

Queensberry Promotions

THE 6ft 7″ CRUISERWEIGHT prospect Tommy Fletcher is joining the professional ranks and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren and Queensberry.

The big-punching 20-year-old, who calls himself the ‘Norfolk Nightmare’, now trains with Mark Tibbs in Rainham, Essex having bludgeoned his way through his amateur experiences.

He views Queensberry as the only place to be for top young prospects to progress in the sport.

“I think Frank is the best in the business for young fighters. He is definitely great at bringing young prospects along and you can see what he’s done with Dennis (McCann), David Adeleye and people like that, for instance, where they have gone pro from scratch with Frank and now look at them.

“They are becoming big names in the sport and if Frank can do that for them, why can’t he do it for me? He can definitely do it for me.

“I need to get my debut done and get a bit of ring rust off as I haven’t boxed for two years now. Then I will be rolling and ready to get on a few good shows.

“Queensberry, not just Frank, but everyone who is working around him are a close knit team and I believe they can get fighters to where they want to get to.

“Of course I had offers from other promoters but I sat down with my team and family and weighed up the pros and cons. Frank was very interested in me and from what he said it was a no-brainer to go with him.”

Fletcher revealed that his boxing journey began with a bang when he hit the age of 15.

“I went to the boxing gym when I was 14 and had my first fight on my 15th birthday. I stopped my opponent in the first or second round and it was on a big amateur show at Colchester United’s football ground.

“I didn’t really know what to expect, then I walked out there and it was like a professional boxing show, to be honest. I annihilated him and when I was walking back I thought ‘this is a bit of me’.

“So I just carried on training, had a few more fights and then went into the Development Championships and I walked through them, even though I boxed credible opponents. I stopped every boy then went into the Junior ABAs and won that. I went to the European championships and didn’t medal after losing to a good Russian who had a lot of experience on me.

“I did well as an amateur for how many fights I had. I only had 21 fights, but they were of a good quality and I’ve boxed European gold medallists. So I have definitely mixed it with the best.

“I have been sparring with grown men from the age of 15 and when you are putting them to sleep, it says something.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren said of his new recruit: “Tommy is a young fighter with enormous potential and I am thrilled to bring him on board with us here at Queensberry.

“Taking young prospects from day one to the top is what we specialise in and I believe Tommy has all the ingredients to make a big impression in the sport.

“It is only early days, but the reports on the progress he is making in the gym are hugely encouraging and I feel certain that his journey will be an exciting one.

“Given the size and dimensions of the lad at just 20 – coupled with his obvious punching power – I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up having another heavyweight force on our hands in a few years time.”