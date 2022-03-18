Canelo vs Bivol tickets to go on sale, Klitschko removal request denied

March 18th, 2022

Information regarding the sale of tickets for Canelo vs. Bivol is out following doubts about whether the fight would occur.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the Klitschko brothers called for Russian Dmitry Bivol’s removal from the event. This scenario is not happening as Bivol remains on the poster and sales for May 7 in Las Vegas.

CANELO BIVOL TICKETS

Releasing information regarding the DAZN Pay Per View, Matchroom Boxing said: “Tickets for Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 7, live on DAZN, excluding Latin America and Mexico, will go on sale on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m. PT.

“In the U.S. & Canada, DAZN will offer the event exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV).

“Tickets will go on sale starting at $105 (plus fees) on the following dates and times (all times PT) at AXS.com.

“AXS, Fighter, DAZN, and Matchroom (codes) Pre-Sales: Tuesday, March 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Public On-Sale: Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m.”

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) returns to Las Vegas for his first Cinco De Mayo fight since 2019. Last time there, he defeated Daniel Jacobs at T-Mobile Arena in a Middleweight unification clash.

Since that night, the Mexican superstar has embarked on a sensational run of fights. He moved to Light Heavyweight to win a World title at the fourth weight against Sergey Kovalev.

He then returned to Super Middleweight to beat Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant. Canelo became the first undisputed champion at 168lbs.

Canelo has chosen the most challenging paths for his next challenge as he attempts to become a two-time champion at 175lbs by meeting long-reigning WBA belt-holder Bivol.

The 31-year-old (19-0, 11 KOs) has been untouchable as a pro in 19 outings in the paid ranks. Canelo will be the tenth defense of his crown.

Bivol has seen off the likes of Joe Smith Jr., Jean Pascal, Sullivan Barrera, and Isaac Chilemba on his path to meeting Canelo.

