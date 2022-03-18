Andy Ruiz Jr. shares rogue photo of himself in tremendous shape – again

March 18th, 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. posted a photograph of himself looking in tremendous shape this week ahead of a potential comeback this summer.

On the back of WBN stating Ruiz looked out of shape less than a month ago, many commenting on the snap believe it could be old.

Ruiz was fleshy and hadn’t been training when he released a video of himself hitting a heavy bag. The former heavyweight champion was certainly not close to fighting fit.

After Showtime left his name off their current schedule dating until July 9th, Ruiz aired a picture of himself looking in superb condition.

It is a photo he has shared at least twice before on closer inspection. Ruiz inadvertently hoodwinked fans on the comments, believing this is how he looks now.

In August and November 2021, Ruiz put up the same photograph. Therefore, he could still be out of whack with where he should be right now.

Another reason why Showtime didn’t feel it was the right time to confirm his next fight.

Luis Ortiz is the favorite to oppose Ruiz in a Pay Per View battle in the coming months. However, there’s genuine concern that Ruiz will need a warm-up.

His preparations faced adversity when he failed to show up for training on a few occasions under Eddy Reynoso. Since then, Ruiz has been training alone.

Canelo Alvarez criticized Ruiz in the media when Ryan Garcia also left the Reynoso stable. It led to huge worries over the mindset of Ruiz and his future ambitions.

Since winning the unified top division crown in a shock result against Anthony Joshua and earning over $10 million in a double against the Briton, Ruiz has fought just once in more than two years.

ANDY RUIZ JR OPTIONS

Fights with Ortiz, Deontay Wilder, and a rematch with Joseph Parker could all be on the table for Ruiz once he gets himself back into the groove and fights more regularly.

After Derek Chisora offered Ruiz a fight to blow off the cobwebs, even a UK trip may be on the cards. But it remains debatable whether Ruiz is in condition to accept.

Fight fans want nothing more than to see Mexico’s first heavyweight champ back in action. A recent post on social media was asking who he should fight next. It boasted thousands of responses.

The consensus was Wilder vs. Ruiz. But unfortunately for Al Haymon, both fighters seem to be a million miles away from a deal.

Ruiz has work to do in the gym. While “The Bronze Bomber” enjoys life outside of the ring after suffering two losses to Tyson Fury.

Bad news for boxing.

