Fury vs Whyte ‘Biggest British fight since Lewis vs Bruno’

March 17th, 2022

Tyson Fury says his forthcoming battle with Dillian Whyte will be the most significant British boxing spectacle since Lennox Lewis vs. Frank Bruno.

The WBC heavyweight champion sees the April 23rd collision as a chance to celebrate UK boxing following his exploits in the United States.

Despite stating he’d never fight anywhere else other than Las Vegas, Fury returns triumphantly after two wins over Deontay Wilder.

A capacity crowd between 90 and 100 thousand will cram inside Wembley Stadium for the blockbuster bout.

“I am putting on for those who traveled out to Las Vegas and the fans who stayed up until 5 am to watch on BT Sport,” pointed out Fury.

“Now they can come and watch on home soil and be a part of history.

“People will be talking about this event, saying ‘where were you when this happened on that night of 23 April 2022?’ in years to come.

“When Tyson Fury smashed this fella to pieces in front of home fans in the UK.

“There hasn’t been a bigger fight since Lewis-Bruno, an all-British showdown for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.”

On campaigning in Nevada and Los Angeles since his 2018 comeback, Fury added: “It has been an absolute roller coaster of a ride.

“I’ve been across the Atlantic fighting at exotic venues, and now I feel like the song by Thin Lizzy, ‘ The boys are back in Town.’

“After four years away, I get to come back on the world’s biggest stage at Wembley Stadium.”

WHYTE

Discussing his opponent, who failed to turn up at the press conference, Fury concluded: “It will be a fantastic event.

“I know Dillian Whyte is going to come in prepared. He will be rugged, rough, game, and aggressive.

“Both fighters are going for the knockout in this fight, and when I land the Lancaster Bomber on his jaw, it will be over.

“I am looking to put on an excellent showcase of knockout boxing in front of the UK fans and then sing a load of songs afterward!

“Time to party on down in the Big Smoke!

“I am not concerned about Dillian not being here because this is the Tyson Fury Roadshow.”

