Quartet of fight nights set for DAZN from Spain and Italy

March 17th, 2022

Matchroom return to Italy and Spain for four huge nights of boxing across April and May shown live and exclusive on DAZN.

Friday April 01: Sandor Martin Vs. Jose Felix

Following his sensational victory over Mikey Garcia in October last year – Barcelona’s Martin (39-2, 13 KOs), is set for a homecoming event against the all-action, hard-hitting Felix (39-5-1, 30 KOs).

The undercard will see unbeaten Olympian Samuel Carmona build on his impressive and destructive performance in December, with his toughest assignment to date – taking on the seasoned Super Flyweight Fadhili Majiha (28-14-4, 14 KOs). Alejandro Moya (15-0, 10 KOs) takes a step up against Liverpool’s Tom Farrell (20-5, 5 KOs) and Ricards Bolotniks (18-6-1, 8 KOs) is back in action against unbeaten Croatian Hrvoje Sep (11-0, 8 KOs).

Friday April 22; Ivan Zucco Vs. Marko Nikolic

Zucco (15-0 13 KOs) is leaving the domestic scene behind having landed the Italian title in April when he fights well-traveled and experienced Serbian Marko Nikolic (28-1, 12 KOs).

Joining them on the undercard are unbeaten Roma man Mirko Natalizi (11-0 7 KOs) fighting Welshman Tony Dixon (13-3 4 KOs) for the WBC International Silver Super-Welterweight title as well as Francesco Grandelli (15-1-2 3 KOs) taking Kane Baker (17-8-1 1 KO), Samuel Nmomah (16-0 5 KOs) meeting Felice Moncelli (22-6-1 5 KOs), and there is six round action with Mauro Forte (Featherweight,16-0-2 6 KOs), Joshua Nmomah (Middleweight, 10-0 3 KOs), Giovanni Sarchioto (Middleweight, 2-0 2 KOs) and Voldy Toutin (Light-Heavyweight, 1-0).

Friday May 13: Scardina Vs. De Carolis

Scardina (20-0 16 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental Super-Middleweight title against De Carolis (29-10-1 13 KOs), but there’s so much more at stake with bragging rights as the number one 168lber in the country to be settled on the night.

On the undercard Spaniard Mary Romero (7-2 2 KOs) will make the second defence of her European Super- Bantamweight title against Italy’s Maria Cecchi (6-0 1 KO), the vacant Italian Super-Bantamweight title will be claimed by Vincenzo La Femina (10-0 5 KOs) or Matteo Lecca (9-2 4 KOs), and there’s eight round action for Welterweight Maxim Prodan (19-1-1 15 KOs), while Super-Welterweight Cristian Cangelosi (6-0 2 KOs) and Cruiserweight Oronzo Birardi (2-0 2 KOs) will fight in six rounder bouts.

Friday May 20 Kerman Lejarraga vs. James Metcalf

Following the return of one Spanish golden boy, Matchroom head to the hometown of another on Friday May 20 – as Kerman Lejarraga (34-2, 26 KOs) takes on another British rival James Metcalf (21-2, 13 KOs) at the Bilbao Arena, Bilbao. After a brutal KO win in December, ‘The Revolver’ will be looking to pull the trigger on another standout performance which would propel him towards a first World title shot.

“It’s fantastic to see Spanish and Italian boxing back, with another four shows added to our already packed schedule,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “The work Matchroom are doing to raise the profile of the sport in these countries is a testament to their non-stop attitude on making it the biggest sport across the world. There four fights have domestic and huge global appeal, we can’t wait to stream live on DAZN worldwide.”

“We’re really excited to be returning to Spain and Italy with these four blockbuster events, live on DAZN,” said Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith. “There is absolutely no doubt that Spanish boxing is in the healthiest position it has ever been in – with huge wins by last year for Sandor Martin, Kerman Lejarraga and of course Kiko Martinez. We have been building over the past few years in Italy with Scardina and now the biggest domestic rival is happening in Milan on May 13. Following the pandemic is amazing to have fans back. Don’t miss it live and on demand on DAZN!”