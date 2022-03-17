Nathan Cleverly, 35, reacts to boxing fans calling for a comeback

March 17th, 2022

Nathan Cleverly, who is happily retired if you go by his luxurious lifestyle since walking away from the sport five years ago, responded to calls for a comeback.

WBN covered the fact that fans wanted Cleverly to return after he wished them all a Happy New Year back in January.

As he’s still a young man when it comes to fighting and isn’t battle-worn too much, Cleverly could give it one more go after recently turning 35.

His supporters certainly see that as possible.

“Nathan Cleverly. Get back in the ring, brother. Find peace. I hope 2022 brings you happiness. God bless,” said one.

A second added: “Let’s have this Nathan back. Warrior 2022. The year you’re back in the game, champ.”

In a post that flew under the radar five weeks ago, Cleverly responded with a statement that explains why he may never return.

“DJ Clev G,” said: “Too good, too sexy, too intelligent,” as he reasoning. In a nutshell, a comeback is improbable at this stage.

Hanging up the gloves at 29, Cleverly was stopped by Badou Jack in five rounds and thought he’d better get out while all his faculties were intact.

NATHAN CLEVERLY vs. FONFARA

Before the Jack fight, a victory over Juergen Braehmer got preceded by an absolute 2015 Fight of the Year contender war with Andrzej Fonfara.

Photos from the UIC Pavilion in Chicago that pummeling night still finds circulation on social media as the bloody and brutal battle was a real edge-of-the-seat-affair.

Fonfara won unanimously, but he walked away from boxing a year after Cleverly as both had taken their respective lumps.

Calls for a rematch went on until they both retired. Sadly, it never happened. Maybe that was a good thing for the pair, though.

In describing the gutter-war, Premier Boxing Champions – who hosted the event – said: “Records were broken, and noses were broken.”

They added: “They smashed each other’s faces and several CompuBox records for the 175-pound division.

“Fonfara and Cleverly set a new bar for most combined punches thrown (2,524). Also, most combined punches landed (936), among others.”

Cleverly proved to be one of the best Welsh fighters in that fight alone. DJ Clev certainly earned those stripes and his current relaxation time.

