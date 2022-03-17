Manny Pacquiao a long shot in Presidential election, tipped for comeback

March 17th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao is a long shot in the forthcoming election on May 9th and soon has a big decision regarding a comeback to action.

The eight-weight world champion embarked on an ambitious plan to become President of the Philippines in 2021, ending his boxing career last year.

But now, Pacquiao is way behind in the opinion polls as Bongbong Marcos edges towards victory on May 9th.

Pacquiao stands at a 12/1 shot to win, with Marcos at 1/8 to succeed Rodrigo Duterte.

As a result, predictions of a Manny Pacquiao event in Las Vegas this August are already in the pipeline.

Errol Spence Jr. fights Yordenis Ugas on April 19th in Texas for three versions of the world welterweight title. Pacquiao has ties to both champions.

He was due to battle Spence before an eye injury ruled the WBC and IBF ruler out close to the August 2021 headliner. Ugas, competing on the undercard, stepped in to shock Pacquiao.

MANNY PACQUIAO COMEBACK

That’s when the “Pacman” decided to hang up his gloves. But failure to secure the top job in Filipino politics will mean Pacquiao has more time on his hands to compete.

Terence Crawford, the WBO titleholder, would like to share the ring with Pacquiao. However, the WBO may require Pacquiao to win a fight before challenging ‘Bud’ for his belt.

Therefore, Pacquiao has the option to fight in August before a potential world title bout against either the winner of Spence vs. Ugas or Crawford.

Both will be tempting propositions for Pacquiao, renowned for his will to continue fighting. If it weren’t for the Presidency bid, Pacquiao would still be fighting today.

Many fans worldwide would love to see him grace the ring again, as there was no mention of retirement before the Ugas fight.

At least one more farewell fight, if not a shot at a 147 belt, would undoubtedly be the order of the day.

The great Manny Pacquiao could have the send-off he deserves as one of the best competitors to lace up a pair of gloves.

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENTIAL ODDS 2022

Bongbong Marcos -800

Leni Robredo +450

Manny Pacquiao +1200

Isko Moreno +3300

Sara Duterte-Carpio +10000

Bong Go +12500

Antonio Trillanes +15000

Alan Peter Cayetano +15000

