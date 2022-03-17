Errol Spence Jr. tops loaded Pay Per View card in three-belt title bid

March 17th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Errol Spence Jr. tops a loaded undercard when the welterweight star bids to add the WBA welterweight title to his WBC and IBF versions.

Three sensational matchups have been added to the SHOWTIME PPV lineup as Spence battles Yordenis Ugas in a unification clash on Saturday, April 16.

The event comes live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Premier Boxing Champions present it.

The pay-per-view telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

It features exciting lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz taking on veteran former world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the 10-round co-main event.

“I can’t wait to be back in the ring and fight at AT&T Stadium,” said Cruz. “I love the fans in Texas. They always give me tremendous support.

“My promoter, Manny Pacquiao, had fought at AT&T Stadium before and won both times.

“I’m excited to follow in his footsteps against a very accomplished former champion in Gamboa.

“I’m coming to show the fans why I’m one of the best lightweights in the world and to drive Gamboa into retirement on April 16.”

“I always come to the ring to display my talents, and April 16 will be no different,” said Gamboa.

“It’s very motivating to be facing a young, strong opponent like Isaac Cruz. I’m going to test him and see if he can stand up to my power.

“I’m coming to win and make a big statement that I still have what it takes to become champion again.”

ERROL SPENCE JR PPV

The lineup also includes unbeaten Jose Valenzuela battling former world champion Francisco “El Bandido” Vargas in a 10-round lightweight fight.

Finally, unbeaten Cody Crowley faces veteran contender Josesito Lopez in a 10-round duel of all-action welterweights that kicks off the telecast.

“One of the year’s biggest events will feature a deserving pay-per-view undercard lineup loaded with consequential matchups primed to deliver drama and action,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions.

“Isaac Cruz showed against Gervonta Davis that he is a star in the making. He’ll be looking to display those talents once again against an accomplished opponent in Yuriorkis Gamboa.

“Plus, another rising star in Jose Valenzuela will step up in competition against former champion Francisco Vargas.

“Cody Crowley and Josesito Lopez will both bring their high-octane styles into the ring.

“This shapes up to be a ‘can’t-miss’ showdown to open the loaded SHOWTIME PPV.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com, the Official Ticketing Provider of AT&T Stadium.