It’s unanimous, Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV should be next

March 17th, 2022

Andy Ruiz Jr. handed it over to his followers regarding his next fight, and there’s a clear winner in Deontay Wilder for a summer showdown.

“The Destroyer” struggles to find his next opponent as he asks fans ‘Who should I fight’ on his social media.

In response, a consensus top-five emerged with Wilder at the very summit of the list.

DEONTAY WILDER

A fight that’s been on Al Haymon’s mind for years, Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. is the most significant heavyweight fight outside the title belts.

Wilder vs. Ruiz would be a Pay-Per-View blockbuster for the summer if both sides can agree on a deal. Las Vegas would be favored to host.

JOSEPH PARKER II

Ruiz got robbed by the judges last time he faced Parker, who took a wafer-thin decision on the cards. A second helping would be a decent fight.

However, Ruiz would probably have to travel to the UK, which he wasn’t keen on against Anthony Joshua.

JOE JOYCE

A top UK contender, Joyce would also be a solid choice. Once again, the choice of venue could stifle the fight.

LUIS ORTIZ

The second choice behind Wilder, Ortiz, is already linked to battling Ruiz on the PPV platform. Showtime announced their schedule until July, but Ruiz needs more time to prepare.

DEREK CHISORA

Chisora responded to Ruiz’s post on social media, offering the former unified champion the opportunity to travel to London. Again, that could be a non-starter.

Out of all five, Wilder is a clear choice. Whether it’s a viable option is another discussion entirely.

“The Bronze Bomber” doesn’t look like he holds any interest in fighting this year. He’s enjoying family time, making music, and planning on taking some spiritual journeys.

Who knows if Haymon and Ruiz come to the table with a solid offer?

But for now, Wilder vs. Ruiz seems to be dead in the water. Hopefully, that changes soon.

