Blair Cobbs bumped to the main event after Vergil Ortiz Jr withdrawal

March 17th, 2022

The event on March 19, will continue at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center now headlined by Orange County’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (18-1, 12 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA against Philadelphia’s Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (15-0-1, 10 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight fight streaming live, worldwide on DAZN.

In the new co-main event of the night Michael “The Problem” McKinson (21-0, 2 KOs) of Portsmouth, GBR will now face Jesus Antonio Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico in a 10-round welterweight fight. Also part of the DAZN live stream, Bektemir “Bully” Melikuziev (8-1, 6 KOs) of Indio, CA will face seasoned veteran David “La Pantera” Zegarra (34-7, 21 KOs) of Lima, Peru in a scheduled 10-round light heavyweight fight. Opening up the stream, Evan Sanchez (9-0, 6 KOs) from Parlier, CA is set for a 6-round welterweight fight against Alejandro Munera (6-6-4, 5 KOs) from Medellin, Colombia.

Also on the card, but featured as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night live stream on YouTube, Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (20-3, 16 KOs) of Los Angeles, CA makes his grand return to the sport for the first time in 2022 by fighting Victor Ruiz (29-12, 16 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico in a 8-round Super Bantamweight fight. Fan favorite, Alex Rincon (9-0, 6 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, will make his will take on Puerto Rico’s Luis Sanchez (9-2, 6 KOs) in an 8-round super welterweight fight.

Los Angeles’ undefeated fighter John “Scrappy” Ramirez (8-0,7 KOs) will fight Roberto “Escorpion” Pucheta (10-20-3, 6 KOa) of Jalisco, Mexico, in a scheduled 6-round bantamweight bout. Other fights featured as part of the live stream include two 4-round fights featuring prospects Miguel Gaona (1-0) of Los Angeles, CA, in a lightweight fight against Mexico City’s Gilberto Aguilar (0-4); and Delis Kaleiopu (1-0, 1 KOs) of Walanae, HI in a lightweight bout against Tamaulipas, Mexico’s Manuel Lara (2-7). Local fan favorite, Alejandro Reyes (6-0, 4KOs), will take on Daniel Evangelista Jr. (20-12-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City in a 6-round super lightweight fight. Finally, opening up fight night, London’s Ramla Ali (4-0) will face Toronto’s Shelly Barnett (5-6-2) in an 8-round super bantamweight event.

Fans with tickets to Ortiz vs. McKinson do not need to take action to attend Rocha vs. Cobbs, as their tickets and seating locations are still valid.

If a fan purchased tickets directly through the Galen Center, on-line or in-person, for Ortiz Jr vs. McKinson, and do not wish to attend Rocha vs. Cobbs refund requests made by Saturday, March 19th at 3pm PST will be honored, in full by emailing USCTO@USC.EDU. Ticket holders seeking refunds for online purchases via secondary market sites must contact those vendors directly.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and are priced at $150, $75, $50 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.galencenter.org or www.goldenboypromotions.com. Please note that LADPH guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements will be in place for this event, which include that all guests age 2 and older will have to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 24 hours for an antigen test or 48 hours for a PCR test.