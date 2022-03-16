Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr. will not fight on Showtime this summer

FOX

Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr were two significant omissions from Showtime’s schedule announcement as their respective careers stall.

The pair of heavyweights, linked to facing each other since 2019, should have fought on Pay Per View during the pandemic.

Circumstances happened to put an end to Al Haymon’s wishes. However, there was hope both would be back in the ring against alternative foes this summer.

DEONTAY WILDER

As Showtime confirmed their fight calendar until July, Deontay Wilder and Ruiz were missing.

That’s either because they won’t fight until the later summer of fall or because they will instead appear on FOX. All will get revealed in the coming weeks.

Unlike Wilder, Ruiz is back in training as he contemplates a future without Eddy Reynoso. On the other hand, Deontay Wilder is busy making music and going on traveling journeys to have the sport at the forefront of his mind right now.

While Ruiz has links to a battle with Luis Ortiz, Wilder is yet to inform the media if he will ever fight again.

Showtime focused on Errol Spence Jr. and Gervonta Davis when slating two PPV events for the spring. Spence fights Yordenis Ugas, while Davis battles Rolando Romero in a mandatory fight.

There’s no word yet on whether Showtime will arrange other events on the paid platform involving any heavyweight contenders.

RUIZ vs. ORTIZ

Ruiz vs. Ortiz would certainly be worthy.

Ortiz has wanted to face Ruiz for almost a year now. He told George Ebro last year: “As always, I’m in the gym, preparing and maintaining myself, getting rid of any rust on me.

“The fight [between Ruiz and Arreola] was very close. The fight was a bit unfair with the judges, but I went there to let him know that I was in line to fight him.

“If Andy Ruiz wants to fight for the title again, here I am. If he beats me, he has every chance of doing that.

“I have said [that I want to fight him] on several occasions, and I keep repeating it. If you are one of the elites in boxing, you shouldn’t dodge anyone.

“You can’t say you’re not ready to fight King Kong and then say you’re ready to fight Wilder, Fury, or Joshua. And what about King Kong? Let’s fight.”

For Wilder, his future remains uncertain.

