DAZN Boxing called out for error on crucial 10-point judge scoring rule

March 16th, 2022

Matchroom Boxing

DAZN Boxing was left red-faced when their rules about scoring fights featured an error that was categorically the wrong way to reach the round verdict.

Fans called out the network for their mistake in how judges scored boxing matches in a specific situation as whoever wrote the rules got it badly wrong.

They stated, “If a boxer dominates the round but is caught and put on the canvas for a knockdown, it’s a 9-9 round.”

This statement is categorically untrue. The only way to get a 9-9 round is by point deduction through the ‘Ten-Point Must System.’ That’s why it’s called a ‘Ten-Point Must System.’

You must give someone ten points per round. Anyway, since the Josh Taylor debacle, there are calls to scrap the whole way of scoring.

Eagle-eyed readers spotted the mistake that has been live on the website for a long time.

The actual rule is that if a fighter gets hammered for the whole round and still knocks his opponent down, he gets a 10-8 no matter what.

Here are the DAZN boxing scoring rules as they appear now after removing the mistake in light of the highlighting.

DAZN BOXING RULES

“The modern boxing scoring system is known as the ’10-Point Must System’. Here is a basic overview of how it works:

“Judges score each round individually, on a 10-point scale. Most rounds get scored 10-9. The boxer who did better scoring 10 and ‘winning’ the round, with the other fighter scoring 9.

“If a boxer is knocked down or hurt enough to prompt a standing count from the referee, that fighter loses a point. So, if a boxer dominates a round, controlling and landing better punches throughout and also knocks their opponent down, the end result is a 10-8 round.

“If both fighters score a knockdown in the same round, the deductions cancel each other out (so it would probably still be a 10-9 round in favor of the better boxer).

“A judge can award a 10-8 round without a knockdown. That’s if the fighter scoring 10 dominated the round by a huge margin (this is usually only used if a round is total one-way traffic, or perhaps if the bell saved a fighter from a knockdown because the round expired).

“Judges can also award a 10-10 round if the round in their eyes was entirely even and there was nothing between the fighters.”

As DAZN sees itself as one of the most extensive boxing streaming networks in the world, a double-check on knowing the rules would be a good idea in the future.

