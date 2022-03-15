Manny Pacquiao Jr. reacts to debut win, wants to be busier, better

March 15th, 2022

Wild Card / House of Boxing

Manny Pacquiao Jr. wants to work on activity and his technique in the ring after making his first impression in the amateur boxing ranks.

The offspring of the great Manny Pacquiao celebrated scoring victory on Saturday at the House of Boxing club in California.

Pacquiao Jr., known as Jimuel, carded a decision triumph over the credible Andres Rosales. His opponent gave the Filipino some trouble in the fight.

Asked how he felt in the aftermath, Pacquiao Jr. told ES News: “[I feel] Good. I just need to get better. I just want to get back in there and stay as active as possible.”

Father Senior responded to his son’s win by stating: “Congratulations to my son Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. on fighting and winning his first US amateur fight at junior welterweight!

“I’m so proud of you.”

The Wild Card Gym, where Pacquiao trains, added: “Congratulations on your first amateur fight and your first win.”

On whether he’d spoken to his dad in the aftermath, Pacquiao responded: “I will speak to him after this.”

As will be the case throughout his career, a massive crowd showed up to follow Pacquiao due to his family legacy and popularity through his own channels.

Father Pacquiao Sr. is an eight-weight world champion and one of the best boxers ever to grace the ring.

Junior, who has many followers, knows he has a lot to live up to but seems ready for the challenge.

“It’s pressure, you know, I didn’t expect it at all,” pointed out the young fighter. “It was a good experience.

“Competition is different from regular sparring. I felt it right there.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

Beginning his career at 140 pounds is a far cry from where Manny Pacquiao assembled one of the best CVs in the business.

Turning pro at a mere 106 pounds and was skin and bone when pictured as a teenager in the Philippines.

Following a stellar 25-year career, Pacquiao retired in 2021 to concentrate on his political duties. On May 9th, the ‘Pacman’ will know whether or not he will become the next President of his home country.

Boxing misses him very much but now can focus on documenting his son’s rise to wherever that may take Manny Pacquiao Jr.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. Furthermore, WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.