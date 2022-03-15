Fans defend Chris Eubank Jr. following unbeaten female boxer claims

March 15th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. fans defended the British middleweight after claims surfaced from an undefeated female fighter.

The 32-year-old took flak from a fellow boxer who allegedly claims the middleweight said derogatory things to her when sharing the gym a few years back.

Czarina McCoy, an 8-0 super-flyweight fighting out of Las Vegas, says Eubank commented in front of both their fathers at the Floyd Mayweather Las Vegas training facility.

McCoy, 21, who last fought in September – urged the boxing media not to put the Brighton man on a pedestal.

However, WBN has since faced an unusual block from showing the tweet. Therefore, you can view what was said by typing ‘Czarina McCoy Eubank’ on a Twitter search.

It didn’t take long for Eubank Jr. supporters to come out in force and back their man, though.

“Sorry ma’am, I’ll need proof of this after the Chris Brown situation.,” said one. Another added: “Think you’re taking it out of context, anyway.

“Eubank is well known for not wanting his kids to box, and for other people, he says he doesn’t recommend it. He’s not going to advocate it for women either. Enjoy your attention.”

A third stated: “Do you have proof this happened?”

Back in 2012, Olympic champion James DeGale aired his grievances about Eubank. Eubank Jr. eventually settled the argument when retiring DeGale a couple of years ago.

“I got the impression that he and his dad live on a different planet. After the spar, he jumped over the ropes and into the ring where I was working,” DeGale said.

“I told him to get out of the ring, and he didn’t like it. He behaves stupidly, is rude and disrespectful, and lives off his dad’s reputation.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR

Eubank Jr. is on the cusp of a world title fight after defeating Liam Williams recently. He splits his time between Las Vegas, the UK, and training alongside mentor Roy Jones Jr.

As WBN previously revealed, Eubank got lined up to face WBC champion Jermall Charlo until the pandemic halted the world.

But the top contender has worked himself to becoming the number one ranked fighter with the WBA, though.

This scenario means a fight with the winner of Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata in on the cards for two world title belts.

However, in September, GGG is set to face Canelo Alvarez, meaning Eubank may get a shot at any vacant title this fall.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.

Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.