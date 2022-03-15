Adrien Broner told ‘We need you in boxing!’ after worrying video

March 15th, 2022

Adrien Broner has fans’ support as the four-weight world champion continues to struggle with life outside of the ring.

“The Problem” has been spiraling out of control in the side view of the public eye over the last few weeks, ending up in a wheelchair in a hospital elevator.

It has not gotten released regarding the extent of Broner’s condition by anyone in his team. But the video sent shockwaves through the sport.

Broner has gone from posting drugs on his socials to encounters with women and looking out of shape a year from his last fight.

Fans are struggling to deal with watching yet another boxing career head down the toilet. Therefore, Broner receives plenty of ammunition from supporters to get his life back together.

“Boxing needs an Adrien Broner return!” – said one fan, echoing another who stated, “We need you in boxing!”

Others added: “I miss you boxing too! Considering I’m from Cincy too. You’re my hometown fav!”

“Saying prayers for you now. You’re a champion, so you will definitely get through it.”

SUPPORT

The boxing community is rallying around Broner, sending their wishes to recover from his troubles to begin throwing punches again.

At the age of 32, there’s definitely plenty of fight left in the super-lightweight contender.

Jonathan Kumuteo said: “Damn, bro get well soon, brother.”

Ashley Theophane, a former opponent of Broner’s, stated: “Hope you come through it B.”

Unified world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. sent his love while YouTube reporter Elie Seckbach responded with, “Wishing you all the best.”

Beating Jovanie Santiago in early 2021 was supposed to be the start of a return to the top for Adrien Broner last year. However, things away from the squared circle have proven difficult to shake.

At the final press conference for Santiago, Broner’s words led most to be hopeful he could change moving forward.

“I went through a lot of things, honestly. One day, I just woke and said, ‘I’m done.’

“To change, you’ve got to make a change, or you’ll steadily get caught up doing the same thing.

“I cut a lot of stuff, I stopped doing a lot of stuff, and I got myself together. It was a long road to get to where I’m at today, and now I’m here.”

ADRIEN BRONER COMEBACK

Sadly, none of that happened, even after Broner had been in plenty of trouble before the questionable Santiago victory.

His final thoughts of trying to win a world champion seemed ambitious. But little did Broner know that in 2022 he could get another chance if Josh Taylor vacates the 140 titles, as expected.

“Listen, if you got a belt, just hold on to it. I’m coming to sweep it all up; WBA, WBO, WBC, IBF. I’m coming to get them all,” said Broner, which he could definitely lay a claim to one – if he can prove he’s shaken off the demons.

We wish him well.

