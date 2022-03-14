WBA explain Bryan vs Dubois heavyweight mandatory delay

Don King / Frank Warren

World Boxing Association chiefs explained why Trevor Bryan and Daniel Dubois delayed their mandatory heavyweight order.

The pair were due to agree on a deal by today. However, Bryan’s promoter Don King asked for an extension.

Outling what went down, the WBA said: “The purse bid for the World Boxing Association (WBA) heavyweight championship bout between Trevor Bryan and Daniel Dubois was officially postponed to following Monday, March 21.

“The original date was this March 14, but different requirements from the champion Bryan’s team made it necessary to postpone it.

“The pioneer organization rescheduled the bid for this new date. In case both teams reach an agreement before March 21, the bid could be suspended.”

They added: Bryan is the WBA heavyweight regular champion and must fight Dubois. The Briton was the division’s interim champion before the world title reduction plan was initiated in August last year.

“So the two must fight immediately for the black and gold heavyweight belt.”

The winner of the eventual battle will face heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyt at some point in 2023.

WOOD vs. CONLAN

Meanwhile, the WBA also commented on the ending to another “regular” vs. “interim” fight, Leigh Wood vs. Mick Conlan.

The dramatic fight ended with Conlan punched through the ropes.

“The final round was all exchange and power punches. In the middle of the chapter, Wood managed to land a straight right that knocked Conlan unconscious and made him fall out of the ring, helped by those surrounding the ring.

“It was a dramatic moment for the entire Nottingham arena, which, after a euphoric reaction, went silent at Wood’s request to attend to the integrity of the native of Ireland.

“We learned that Conlan arrived at the hospital conscious and stable, which is great news for boxing after the moments of drama.

“The WBA congratulates both fighters for such an excellent fight. Thanks to them for leaving everything in the ring.”

