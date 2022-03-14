Canelo learned from Mayweather loss, is P4P best, says Gervonta Davis

March 14th, 2022

Esther Lin

Gervonta Davis sees Canelo Alvarez as the pound-for-pound number one fighter on the planet after the Mexican learned from his loss to Floyd Mayweather.

Davis, who got mentored by Mayweather to titles in three weight divisions, stands on the cusp of cracking the WBN P4P Top 10.

Now a Pay Per View star in his own right, ‘Tank’ is up there with the best around. However, Canelo is in a league of his own at the moment.

Asked about Canelo’s superb 2021, in which he won the WBN Fighter of the Year Award, Davis admitted who was the top dog in the sport right now.

“His performances are good. I like Canelo as a fighter,” Davis told Fino Boxing [YouTube.com/FinoBoxing]. “He’s tough. He learned a lot from his loss from Floyd. I believe it made him better – a better fighter.

“I think he’s one of those boxers – you know, pound-for-pound, he needs to be number one. He’s got that experience. He’s older, and he’s showing the way for the younger fighters that are fighting today.”

CANELO vs. BIVOL

Canelo battles Dmitry Bivol on May 7th in Las Vegas after signing a new deal with DAZN. Promoter Eddie Hearn is delighted to be working with the four-division ruler after losing out to Showtime late last year.

“It’s an absolute honor to sign a multi-fight deal with Canelo Alvarez and his team. The great Eddy Reynoso and, of course, DAZN as well.

“Working with this man is very special,” pointed out Hearn.

“I think we all appreciate in boxing that the big fights never get made. That’s because the teams and fighters sometimes look for easier options.

“I’ve never worked with anyone like Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso.”

Reynoso himself added: “We’re very happy for this fight against a very tough challenge, a great champion in Dmitry Bivol.

“We’re definitely looking forward to the challenge that we have. We’re trying to build Canelo’s legacy obviously into the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

“Thank you to everyone who is here.”

GERVONTA DAVIS

Davis will push further towards Canelo on May 28th when he fights Rolando Romero. A win puts the Baltimore man just one step from a shot at George Kambosos Jr.

The WBA should make an official order by the end of the year for Davis and Kambosos to meet to crown one single champion at 135.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.