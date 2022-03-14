No Canelo vs. Bivol tickets on sale yet amidst Klitschko cancel plea

March 14th, 2022

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol tickets is yet to go on sale just under eight weeks out from the light-heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Tickets through AXS.com are’ coming soon’ according to the official website. However, repeated pleas to drop Bivol from the event remain ongoing.

The Russian is a highly controversial choice given the current war situation in Ukraine.

KLITSCHKO

Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko still wants Bivol thrown out.

“This is not against the individual sportsman, but Ukraine needs the world to apply every pressure on Russia,” said Vitali.

“The Russian population have to put pressure on the government, on Putin, from inside the country and show that it’s actually a senseless war.”

“People are paying with their lives. Already thousands from both sides have died. The question is: for what? For what [purpose] is the war?

“For our idea of being part of the European Union? Is it for our idea of being part of the European family? We see our future as a democratic, modern country, and that’s why we’re fighting for values, for principles, for our country.”

Despite Klitschko‘s heartfelt calls for action against all Russian sportsmen, not just Bivol, Canelo’s opponent is thankful for the opportunity.

It also has to be noted that Bivol has stated his opposition to the ongoing military action.

CANELO vs. BIVOL

“I want to say thank you to all my team, my promoter, World of Boxing, and to DAZN, Eddie Hearn, and Canelo for the opportunity to make this fight,” said Bivol.

“I believe in my skills, and when I come to the ring, I believe in my victory. I’m looking forward to May 7, thank you.

“Me and my team wanted this fight, and I’m glad this fight will be in the United States and one of the Mecca of boxing.

“This is also very exciting, and it means a lot to me.

“This is very important for me. I’m fighting one of the best, if not the best, in the world right now.

“I want people to be able to see me and my skills. This is a big fight that can give me the ability to achieve my other goals and go on if I win this fight.”

Tickets should go on sale unless something drastically changes.

