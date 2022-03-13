Chris Eubank Jr. drops 32 pound-for-pound places WITHOUT fighting

March 13th, 2022

Chris Eubank Jr. stood tall as the pound-for-pound number seven rated fighter on the planet last month. However, he’s now rated at 39 without fighting.

World Boxing News pointed out on February 21st that the middleweight star was unusually high on the BoxRec list after beating Liam Williams on February 5th.

The Brighton man had a rating above Deontay Wilder and Gervonta Davis.

Just over two weeks later, Eubank plummeted 32 places on the countdown in a move that can only be down to WBN’s eagle’s eyes.

But sadly, for one of boxing’s most sought-after statistics gatherers, cruiserweight champion Mairis Briedis remains in sixth place. That could have been another anomaly they swiftly altered.

Nonetheless, Eubank is probably still a little high given the fact he doesn’t feature at all on the WBN P4P Top 50.

Eubank had flirted with the list when defeating James DeGale. However, the contender has failed to capitalize whatsoever. Therefore, he dropped off the radar.

Since losing to George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series and DeGale aside, Eubank Jr. has beaten Williams, Wanik Awdijan, Marcus Morrison, Matt Korobov, and JJ McDonagh.

CHRIS EUBANK JR

Take away DeGale, and that’s not even a run that could get Eubank in the pound for pound top one hundred, let alone a lofty as seventh.

It’s dumbfounding how the BoxRec P4P points scoring works, though, especially when they can take many points off when you don’t even fight.

BoxRec did get the top spot correct as Canelo Alvarez is miles ahead of the field. The Mexican superstar is over two hundred points clear of Terence Crawford.

Heavyweights Oleskandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua appear next before Briedis somehow sneaks in.

Callum Smith and Wilder come next. The latter moved up from tenth to seventh despite two straight losses.

Artur Beterbiev and Oscar Valdez both benefitted from the removal of Eubank, and Keith Thurman also dropped three places despite winning his last fight.

There doesn’t seem to be any thought process behind the changes or the list – for that matter.

One thing there does seem to be is a distinct group of British fighters in the top fifteen. There were six with Eubank, but now that’s down one with Fury, Joshua, Smith, Josh Taylor, and Dillian Whyte appearing.

Two of them don’t feature on the Top 50 WBN rankings, with only Fury in the top ten. Taylor dropped down when he lost to Jack Catterall.

Another inspection may be required soon as way too low down the rankings are Naoya Inoue [19th], Davis, George Kambosos Jr. [28th], Jermell Charlo [29th], and Vasyl Lomachenko [32nd].

Pound-for-Pound Boxing lists

WBN P4P TOP 10 – MARCH 2022

1 CANELO ALVAREZ

2 OLEKSANDR USYK

3 TYSON FURY

4 NAOYA INOUE

5 ERROL SPENCE

6 ROMAN GONZALEZ

7 TERENCE CRAWFORD

8 VASYL LOMACHENKO

9 NONITO DONAIRE

10 JUAN ESTRADA

BOXREC P4P TOP 10

1 CANELO ALVAREZ

2 TERENCE CRAWFORD

3 OLEKSANDR USYK

4 TYSON FURY

5 ANTHONY JOSHUA

6 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

7 DEONTAY WILDER

8 CALLUM SMITH

9 ARTUR BETERBIEV

10 OSCAR VALDEZ

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

