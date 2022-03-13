Manny Pacquiao congratulates son after first amateur boxing victory

March 13th, 2022

Manny Pacquiao Jr. won a decision at the House of Boxing in Los Angeles on Saturday in his first sanctioned amateur contest.

The young fighter, known as Jimuel, fought against a handy opponent in Andres Rosales before heading to the scorecards.

A silence fell over a considerable crowd for a gym show as Pacquiao waited for the verdict to get revealed. In the end, it was a win for the red corner as Pacquiao got the victory.

He’s off and running in the sport after several exhibitions. However, it could have been a lot worse if the decision had gone the way of Rosales.

The Wild Card Gym, where Pacquiao Jr honed his craft in preparation for his debut, made a statement in the aftermath.

“Congratulations on your first amateur fight and your first win,” they said.

MANNY PACQUIAO

Father Manny Sr., a legend of our time, bestowed his blessing on Junior.

“Congratulations to my son Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr. on fighting and winning his first U.S. amateur fight at junior welterweight!

“I’m so proud of you.”

Pacquiao had previously been against Junior entering boxing as he never wanted any of his children to fight.

Despite winning world titles in eight divisions, Pacquiao hoped his family would not enter the ring due to the dangers posed by boxing.

However, Manny Pacquiao Jr. has gotten bitten by the bug.

The Wild Card will line up another bout soon for the youngster.

At this point, it’s not known whether Pacquiao Jr. is planning to try qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

Judging by the reaction, Pacquiao Jr. will have some following wherever he competes.

