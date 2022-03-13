Spence Jr. wants Crawford’s belt, says he can make weight – eye is good

March 13th, 2022

Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. revealed his plan to take on American rival Terence Crawford after battling Yordenis Ugas on April 16th.

Spence wants to take the WBA belt from Ugas before lining up Crawford for the WBO strap.

Discussing his blueprint to win all the belts at 147, Spence Jr. said: “At the end of the day, I want to be the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

“This is another step toward that goal. I’ve been the shot caller. I’m the big fish at 147,” about going after Crawford once Ugas is out of the way.

Ironically, his next opponent took his place and defeated boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Spence missed out on the fight due to a severe eye injury.

Revealing his eye condition during training camp, Spence Jr. says it’s all back to one hundred percent.

“My eye has been good. Sparring has been great. I’ve been looking good,” he pointed out.

“I’ve taken some hits. My eye feels great. I haven’t been in the ring in a year and a half. But I’ve been focused and in the gym training every day.

“I feel very sharp right now. In my last couple of fights, I could only train for about two months.

“But I’ve been in the gym for the last six months getting ready for this.

“I started my career on SHOWTIME. I had my pro debut and won my first world title on SHOWTIME. This is a reunion of sorts. I’m excited to be back.”

“The Truth” also aired his honesty about making the weight. Spence stated boiling down to the welterweight limit has been tough the last few fights.

ERROL SPENCE JR WEIGHT

But after some tweaks, Spence Jr. will be gunning to get the knockout against Ugas for his home fans in Texas.

“I’ve been feeling strong. The nutritionist I added for this camp has been the missing ingredient,” explained the WBC and IBF ruler.

“I was struggling to make weight. I think that’s the reason that I haven’t gotten a stoppage in my last few fights.

“This is the first camp in a while that I haven’t put the sauna suit on. It’s been a breath of fresh air. I’m really having fun in this training camp.

“It feels good to be back. It’s a blessing to be in this position.

“Most people take life for granted until they’re given a second chance. I’ve been given a second chance in life and a third chance in boxing,” concluded the pound-for-pound star when referencing his life-threatening car crash in 2019.

