Canelo Alvarez – what could the twelve-month, four-fight plan look like?

March 13th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Canelo Alvarez gets back in the ring on May 7 in the first part of a four-fight plan to eventually conquer five weight divisions.

World Boxing News looks at what a four-fight plan for the Mexican Pound-for-pound superstar could look like between May 2022 and May 2023.

Alvarez, whose record stands at a colossal 57-1-2 with 30 K.O.s, recently signed a new two-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

Initially, the deal will run from May to September. However, there are reports that Matchroom and DAZN will add another fight in December.

The first fight will see boxing’s biggest attraction step back up in weight to take on Dmitry Bivol. The Russian with a perfect 19-0 C.V. currently holds the WBA light-heavyweight title.

Canelo and Bivol will trade blows live from Las Vegas on May 7, provided any sanctions against Russia for their activities in Ukraine don’t spoil the party beforehand.

Gennadiy Golovkin enters the fray for September at super-middleweight in the third installment of their trilogy saga.

A win for Alvarez would place him in a prime position to move up again for a 175 unification. The likes of Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr. will be in the frame for December, provided they keep their belts until then.

DAZN

Next May could then be when Canelo is testing the cruiserweight water. A battle with Junior Makabu, again if he’s still the champion, will be on the cards for May 6, 2023.

Promoter Eddie Hearn will be in the hot seat for at least three of those bouts. But it seems like DAZN didn’t fancy the Makabu fight just yet.

Makabu aligns with Don King. He’s someone Hearn rarely deals with in boxing.

Nonetheless, Hearn cannot wait to work with the WBN Fighter of the Year again after losing him to Showtime last year.

“Canelo Alvarez transcends boxing and is the biggest star in the sport, and we look forward to promoting some historic nights in 2022 live on DAZN PPV,” said Hearn.

“First up, Saul takes on yet another champion. This time in the shape of fearsome, undefeated WBA Light-Heavyweight king Dmitry Bivol.

“Fans can expect a thrilling all-action match-up,” he added.

Andrei Ryabinskiy, World of Boxing president, stated: “Bivol vs. Canelo, this will be a very competitive and exciting fight.

“I am very glad that we were able to make this happen. For Dmitry, this is a big chance!”

Bivol’s manager, Vadim Kornilov, said: “This will be a great night of boxing. Two of the best collide for the highest recognition in the sport!

“The victor on May 7 will go on to become the biggest name in boxing for many more years to come!”

CANELO ALVAREZ’s POSSIBLE PLAN

MAY 2022 to MAY 2023

May 7, 2022 – Dmitry Bivol [175]

September – Gennadiy Golovkin [168]

December – Beterbiev or Smith [175]

May 2023 – Junior Makabu [200 pounds]

