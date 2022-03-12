Former female World Boxing Council champ faces battle to fight as male

March 12th, 2022

According to reports in Japan, former female World Boxing Council flyweight champion Go Shindo, now known as Go Hashimoto, is returning to the sport.

World Boxing News reported in 2017 that Go was transitioning to a man but intended to retire for good at the age of 30.

Now, 34, Go aims to build on his May 2013 to December 2014 reign as titleholder in the men’s ranks.

Alerting the Japanese Boxing Federation of this decision, Go will now attempt to fight in the pro ranks if given the all-clear to compete.

When stepping away from boxing, Hashimoto was a bantamweight. But it’s not yet known what division the fighter intends to join.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke to WBN when Hashimoto hung up his gloves. He urged caution regarding a possible gender switch run in boxing.

Sulaiman also told WBN he would not sanction such a move. However, that was over four years ago, and times have changed.

“This is a very delicate situation as it has to do with safety,” Sulaiman told WBN. “Many medical studies and research prove differences in the body between women and men, like the size of the cranium and bone structure in the neck.

“Women are 80% or so more susceptible to suffer a concussion than men, and all symptoms are much higher and more dangerous.

“These are facts and such is used by WBC to conclude two important rules. NO 3-minute rounds, TWO-minute rounds for women’s boxing. NO 12 round fights, Women must never fight over ten rounds.

“There is a dramatic formula to this: Dehydration + Fatigue + Heavy punch = High Risk of concussion.

“The longer the rounds and the more rounds in a fight, the higher fatigue and dehydration.

“With this being said, I can’t see the WBC allowing a (former) woman fighting versus a man as it would most likely be in standard rules of three-minute rounds, etc.

“The World Boxing Council is looking into this topic, and until there is no medical justification, the WBC cannot allow Shindo Go to fight versus a man.”

GO HASHIMOTO

Hashimoto opened a gym and was training youngsters in Wakayama city. But according to Sports Hochi, Go aims to get back in the ring.

“I’ve made up my mind to come back. I will do my best not to have people say he was formerly a girl. This is my life, and as I really want to fight again, I’ll do so.”

The Japan Boxing Commission fired a warning about how they intend to deal with the move.

“Since there has been no example of a female boxer turning to a male boxer, we may have to consider making a rule for such an application at first,” the JBC told Sports Hochi.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.