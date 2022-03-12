Manny Pacquiao Jr. makes amateur debut at the Wild Card Gym

March 12th, 2022

Wild Card

Manny Pacquiao Jr. – also known as Jimuel, is set to fight for the first time in a sanctioned bout at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

The youngster has dipped his toes into exhibition bouts in the past. He will now embark on an amateur career in a bid to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Dad Manny Sr. won world titles in eight weight divisions and is widely known as one of the best to do it. Junior has a challenging task after informing Senior that he had the bug to box against his father’s wishes.

Pacquiao wanted his son to focus on modeling, influencing, and singing – all three of which Jimuel has excelled at so far. However, Pacquiao Jr. insisted he wanted to try his hand at fighting to see if he could progress.

Training alongside his dad and Canelo Alvarez in the past, Pacquiao Jr. is trained by Freddie Roach – again mimicking Pacquiao Sr.

A win this weekend would build some momentum for Pacquiao Jr., who will have the eyes of the world on him throughout his boxing journey.

Wild Card issued a greeting to Manny Pacquiao Jr. on their Instagram in preparation for the contest.

“Wild Card Boxing Trainer Marvin Somodio completes training with Manny Pacquiao Jr. He is set for his first amateur boxing match tomorrow [Saturday].

“Good luck to you and all of Team Pacquiao!”

MANNY PACQUIAO SR

Meanwhile, Manny Pacquiao Sr. will not attend the fight. He is in the Philippines getting ready for the Presidential election on May 9th.

Pacquiao is hoping to become President of his homeland. The retired fighter aims to help his fellow citizens live a better life in the future.

The odds seem stacked against Pacquiao, but the legend of this sport will never give up fighting.

