Sergey Kovalev, Kubrat Pulev, Evander Holyfield’s son share Triller bill

March 12th, 2022

Three well-known names appear on the latest Triller card as former world champion Sergey Kovalev shares airtime with Kubrat Pulev and the son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

Ironically, Kovalev will be squaring off against Pulev’s brother Tervel at the cruiserweight limit.

Labeled “Trillerverz 5, ‘Lineage of Greatness,’ the show is a family affair featuring iconic matchups of legendary boxing families.

The event will occur at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 14, 2022. It will be streamed live on FITE worldwide via PPV or the TrillerVerz Subscription on FITE.

It will also be available on all major cable and satellite via iNDemand and commercial locations from Joe Hand Promotions.

Discussing the spring extravaganza, new Triller CEO Mahi de Silva, who replaced Ryan Kavanaugh, said: “The viewership of each of the individual TrillerVerz events would have filled up every football, baseball, and basketball arena in the United States at the same time. That’s something we’re incredibly proud of right now.

“We love nothing more than shattering creative ceilings, bringing new epic programming with something for every viewer while breaking viewership records.

“We will always push it to the next level. One thing we can promise is to expect the unexpected.

The full Fight Club card includes:

● SERGEY KOVALEV VS. TERVEL PULEV (10 Rounds / Cruiserweight)

○ Kovalev last fought evenly with the current #1 Pound-for-Pound Fighter in the World, Canelo Alvarez, before getting stopped in the 11th round.

His illustrious career includes victories over Bernard Hopkins. Plus, Eleider Alvarez (twice), Jean-Pascal (twice), and Isaac Chilemba. He also holds two highly controversial losses to Andre Ward.

○ The heavy-handed Pulev, the 2012 Bronze Medalist at the Olympic Games, is the younger brother of two-time heavyweight world title challenger Kubrat Pulev.

He returns to the ring following a knockout victory of Vikapita Meroro on July 29, 2021. He is currently the holder of the WBA International Cruiserweight Title.

● KUBRAT PULEV VS. ANDREY FEDOSOV

○ Kubrat’ The Cobra’ Pulev (28-2, 14 KOs) will clash with Andrey Fedosov (32-3, 26 KOs) over ten scheduled heavyweight rounds. Pulev is returning to action after a first-round knockout of Frank Mir on November 27, 2021, at the first-ever Triad Combat Event in Arlington, TX.

Pulev has defeated numerous heavyweight boxing contenders, including Samuel Peter, Hughie Fury, and Dereck Chisora. Also, Tony Thompson, Alexsandr Ustinov, and Alexander Dimitrenko. His only losses have come to Heavyweight World Champions Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua.

○ From Hollywood, FL, the heavy-handed Fedosov was coming off a show-stopping first-round knockout of Mahammadrasul Majidov on April 17, 2021. It was Fedosov’s eighth victory in a row, seventh by knockout.

● SON OF THE LEGEND EVAN HOLYFIELD

○ Also featured on the undercard, Son of a Legend, Evan’ Yung Holy’ Holyfield (9-0, 6 KOs), will compete in a scheduled six-rounder in the junior middleweight division. He is the son of Three-Time Heavyweight World Champion Evander’ The Real Deal Holyfield.

● FERNANDO ‘EL FEROZ’ VARGAS JR.

○ Rounding out the card, The Fernando Vargas Dynasty continues with the highly anticipated professional debut of Seven-Time Amateur Champion, lightweight Emiliano ‘El General’ Vargas. He will be joining his highly regarded and undefeated brothers on the card at the star-making venue.

Junior middleweight Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas, Jr. (5-0, 5 KOs) and Amado’ El Malvado’ Vargas (3-0, 2 KOs), competing in the featherweight division. They are the sons of three-time junior middleweight world champion Fernando ‘El Feroz’ Vargas. All three bouts will take place over four rounds.

Launched less than two years ago, Triller Fight Club has already sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views in the past year. It makes it one of the top-selling combat sports/entertainment platforms.

TrillerVerz’s widely acclaimed monthly series includes world-class professional boxing and musical Verzuz battles. It has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 6,000,000 views.

This Triller Fight Club PPV event is priced at $29.99. Traditional PPV platforms will carry it in North America.

It will also be offered to commercial outlets via Joe Hand Promotions and globally via digital streaming to all major outlets.

