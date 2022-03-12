America’s next heavyweight superstar set for Fury vs Whyte undercard

March 12th, 2022

Mikey Williams

The next heavyweight superstar to rise from the United States conveyor belt will feature on the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte undercard.

Jared Anderson, who doubles up as Fury’s leading sparring partner for Whyte, will travel from the US to London for camp. The final result will be a spot on the Wembley Stadium bill in front of 90,000 plus fans.

Nicknamed ‘Big Baby,’ Anderson is one of the hardest punching young heavyweight bruisers coming out of the States. The 22-year-old has banged out all eleven of his opponents.

Many are tipping Anderson for massive things in the coming years.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum sees Anderson as the natural successor to Deontay Wilder.

“Wilder is a terrific talent. He hits like a mule, as Tyson would attest to [from sparring]. Pretty much anybody in the heavyweight division would lose to Wilder,” Arum told Sky Sports.

“He should process [his retirement decision]. The one guy who will be equipped to beat him, by the end of this year, is Anderson.”

New Fight Date Locced In And It’s A Change Of Scenery😅#TeamBigBaby — Jared BigBaby🍼 Anderson (@TeamBigBabyy) March 11, 2022

Arum even stated his intention to offer Wilder a fight against Anderson.

“I would be prepared to discuss a potential Wilder vs. Anderson fight by the end of this year.

“We are grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion after Fury.”

FURY vs. WHYTE UNDERCARD

Anderson’s addition to the card adds to Tommy Fury, Tyson’s younger brother. Tommy will face another knock-over in preparation for bigger things to come.

David Avanesyan could also feature on the card after stating he got penciled in to be part of Fury vs. Whyte when organizers lined up a March date.

Young Frank Warren heavyweight talent David Adeleye will also be hoping to get the call to impress a capacity crowd at the National Stadium.

Fury proposed putting his father John on the card at the age of 57. However, this would descend one of the best UK fights of the year into farce.

Boxing is terrible enough with YouTubers and wannabe celebrity boxers pushing their way onto the Pay Per View scene without John Fury trying to roll back the years when approaching his sixties.

Hopefully, sense will prevail. But the UK fans can look forward to seeing one of the most exciting heavyweight prospects in the world score another KO next month.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.

Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.