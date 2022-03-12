Gervonta Davis vs George Kambosos Jr. – The Road to Undisputed

WBA ‘regular’ champion Gervonta Davis tackles Rolando Romero on May 28 before an expected order against George Kambosos Jr.

As the former interim champion, Romero gets his opportunity next. Davis vs. Romero got re-stipulated by the World Boxing Association due to a promise to have one sole titleholder by 2023.

Romero was the shadow-secondary champion. That was before WBA President Gilberto Mendoza made the shocking decision to scrap all those kinds of titles.

This scenario meant many ‘interim’ rulers were left wondering what would happen next. Well, Mendoza added that all interim titleholders would get a shot at the secondary champion of that division.

That’s where Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero comes in for 2022. But the winner will then get ordered to battle the ‘super’ champion as the next mandatory order. This scenario should happen by the end of this year.

UNDISPUTED

Kambosos, potentially after a clash with Devin Haney and his mandatory with the WBO, will have a voluntary later in 2022 or 2023. After all that, Davis will be in line for the undisputed title.

That’s why the Davis vs. Romero and Kambosos vs. Haney fights become so important. Both winners will be on the road to meet by the first half of 2023.

The WBA acted to rid the sport of interim and regular belts. The move came following months of uncertainty surrounding their future after allegations of racism, corruption, and questions over the scoring of fights.

Ironically, the WBO spoke up after WBN stated they would not recognize the WBA as a sanctioning body until they cleaned up their act.

“My friend Gilberto Mendoza Jr. runs the WBA as he sees fit,” said Paco Valcarcel. “What I don’t understand is the complacency of certain boxing writers.

“Also, TV commentators regarding the 42 so-called world champions that the WBA currently has in 17 divisions.

“(The WBA) have been designated as Super, Regular, Interim, and Gold. For example, they currently have four champions in the Heavyweight Division.

“I don’t understand it. I’m not going to keep quiet about it either.”

GERVONTA DAVIS CHANCE

Mendoza didn’t wait long to make his move. Now, all those holding a ‘super’ title will have to face the secondary champion until only one winner remains.

The WBA only has 26 champions right now, down from a high of 55. Therefore, seven other fights need to happen to whittle down to 17.

Gervonta Davis vs. Kambosos is one. Davis vs. Kambosos or Haney for all the marbles at 135 in 2023? – Yes, please.

Let’s get it on!

