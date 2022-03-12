Chris Eubank Jr. faces mortifying accusation from unbeaten female boxer

March 12th, 2022

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. took heat from a fellow boxer who stated the middleweight contender gave her derogatory advice when sharing the gym.

Czarina McCoy, an 8-0 super-flyweight fighting out of Las Vegas, says Eubank made chauvinistic comments to her in the past.

The 21-year-old who last fought in September says the boxing media should no longer be putting the Brighton man on a pedestal.

“This man told me women shouldn’t box, and I should only be in the gym to stay in shape for my man. Please stop giving him airtime,” said McCoy.

It’s not the first time Eubank Jr. stood accused of disrespect. Back in 2012, Olympic champion James DeGale aired his grievances.

“I got the impression that he and his dad live on a different planet. After the spar, he jumped over the ropes and into the ring where I was working,” DeGale said.

“I told him to get out of the ring, and he didn’t like it. He behaves stupidly, is rude and disrespectful, and lives off his dad’s reputation.”

Eubank Jr. eventually settled the argument when retiring DeGale a couple of years ago. However, the former IBO ruler tends to rub people up the wrong way.

In 2017 before his Pay Per View fight with Renold Quinlan, the Australian accused Eubank of living from the bank of dad – Chris Eubank Sr.

“I guess that’s where he gets all his credibility from, from his old man,” stated Quinlan.

“He’s trying to make a name for himself but has had plenty of options to make a name for himself, like when he had the opportunity to fight Gennady Golovkin.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR

Eubank Jr. is on the cusp of a world title fight after defeating Liam Williams recently. He splits his time between Las Vegas, the UK, and training alongside mentor Roy Jones Jr.

As WBN previously revealed, Eubank got lined up to face WBC champion Jermall Charlo until the pandemic halted the world.

But the top contender has worked himself to becoming the number one ranked fighter with the WBA, though.

This scenario means a fight with the winner of Gennadiy Golovkin vs. Ryota Murata in on the cards for two world title belts.

However, in September, GGG is set to face Canelo Alvarez, meaning Eubank may get a shot at any vacant title this fall.

Regarding his reputation, Eubank certainly won’t care what McCoy says. Arrogance is a family trait that has made him and his father millions.

McCoy’s outburst on social media might be a consensus among those who cross paths with Eubank Jr. – The question is, will Eubank Jr. care?

Probably not.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Founding editor of World Boxing News since 2010. WBN has over one billion views on all platforms.

Attending over 200 events and scoring over 400 fights, Phil has overseen WBN to a quarter of a million followers on social media.

Follow WBN on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.