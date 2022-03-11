Tim Tszyu headlines on Showtime, following in dad Kostya’s footsteps

March 11th, 2022

No Limit

Australian sensation Tim Tszyu will follow his famous father’s footsteps by heading to the U.S. for his American dream.

A top super welterweight contender and an upcoming rising star will make his long-awaited United States debut. He takes on U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in a 12-round showdown.

Tszyu gets looked at as one of the best 154-pound contenders of today. The buzz for his first fight overseas is immense.

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, cannot wait.

“Tim Tszyu has risen through the rankings and established himself as a serious contender at the top of the loaded 154-pound division.

“He’ll look to make a splash stateside when he faces the highly-skilled and experienced Terrell Gausha.

The son of former unified champion Kostya, Tim Tszyu (20-0, 15 K.O.s) has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most promising contenders at 154-pounds.

Tszyu headlines on SHOWTIME after Kostya competed ten times on the network. Memorable knockouts for Kostya included stoppages of Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and Zab Judah.

Tszyu fights out of his native Sydney, Australia. He will make his U.S. debut on March 26 after earning his first 20 pro wins in his home country.

The 27-year-old went the 12-round distance for the first time in his last fight, dominating Takeshi Inoue on his way to a unanimous decision in November 2021.

The decision victory came after Tszyu had put together stoppage wins in eight of his previous ten outings.

“I’m very excited to be fighting in the U.S., especially on SHOWTIME, where my dad featured for most of his career,” said Tszyu.

“I’m proud and excited to continue on the Tszyu name with SHOWTIME. Once I take care of Gausha, I will be coming for the title.”

A member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team, Gausha (22-2-1, 11 K.O.s), was born in Cleveland, Ohio but fought out of Encino, Calif., where Manny Robles and Prenice Brewer train him.

The 34-year-old has faced tough competition throughout his career, having fought former champion Austin Trout to a draw in 2019 in addition to decision losses against former champion Erislandy Lara and top contender Erickson Lubin.

Gausha showed improved power in his most recent bout, stopping rising contender Jamontay Clark in two rounds in March 2021.

“I’ve been ready for this fight for a long time,” said Gausha. “I came into this game to be a world champion and fight the best. I expect Tim to come in great shape. I’ll also come in my best shape to put on a great fight for the fans.

“My coaches are getting me prepared perfectly for the kind of fight I need to put on so that I can leave the ring victorious.”

TSZYU vs. GAUSHA

Tszyu vs. Gausha headlines the action live on SHOWTIME Saturday, March 26, from The Armory in Minneapolis in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® telecast begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. P.T.

It will feature rising undefeated lightweight contender Michel Rivera dueling fellow unbeaten Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno in the 10-round co-main event.

The hard-hitting super lightweight contender Elvis Rodríguez faces Juan José Velasco in the 10-round telecast opener.

“The action will be coming throughout this lineup, as lightweight phenom Michel Rivera takes on the undefeated Joseph Adorno.

“While Elvis Rodríguez looks to continue his ascent in the super lightweight division against the always tough Juan José Velasco,” added Brown.

Tickets for the event, promoted by TGB Promotions, No Limit Boxing, and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now. Fans can purchase them at the Armory at ArmoryMN.com and through Ticketmaster.