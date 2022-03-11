Olympic super heavyweight champion KO machine focused on world title

March 11th, 2022

Olympic gold medallist Bakhodir Jalolov is plotting a path of destruction to the tag of world heavyweight champion over the coming years.

The unbeaten puncher, who struck gold at Tokyo 2020 last year, is tipped for glory after an impressive showing at the Games.

Hailing from Uzbekistan, The 27-year-old giant has a perfect 9-0 record. He has stopped every single one of his opponents so far.

This week, Richard Schaefer and Lou DiBella joined forces to make sure Jalolov had all the backing needed to make his dream a reality.

“Bakhodir Jalolov is a giant of a man. This is a giant signing for Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum.

“Jalolov combines top-level amateur pedigree and unusual movement for a man of his size. He also has knockout power.

“Bakhodir is destined to become world heavyweight champion. Working with DiBella Entertainment, Probellum will be delivering those opportunities for him.”

DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment, added: “There is no upcoming young heavyweight in the world who possesses the physical advantages and skillset of the Big Uzbek.

“Power, speed, and amazing agility for a giant are the attributes that will allow Bakhodir to rise quickly,”

“He will fight for the second time in Dubai on March 18. Then some big television exposure in the U.S. in June. The sky is the limit for the Big Uzbek.”

JALOLOV

Jalolov stands at a massive 6’7″ and is a colossal punching machine. Known as the ‘Big Uzbek,’ he fights Kamil Sokolowski over eight rounds next up.

But given Jalolov’s frightening 100% KO ratio, his next contest is not expected to go the distance.

“Everyone in the heavyweight division knows all about me and, deep down, they know it is only a matter of time before I take over,” said Jalolov.

“With Probellum and DiBella Entertainment promoting me, I will become world heavyweight champion as soon as is possible.

“But, first, I must take care of business against Sokolowski on March 18 in Dubai.

“After that, the news will start to spread about Bakhodir Jalolov, and the world will soon realize that I am a world heavyweight champion in waiting.”

HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION

Vadim Kornilov, Jalolov’s manager, hailed the partnership as a game-changer.

“We are looking forward to a prosperous partnership with Probellum on Bakhodir’s career,” he said.

“We believe that he is currently the biggest young prospect in the heavyweight division, and our team will work hard to take him to the Championship level.”

Jalolov scored a shuddering 46 second knockout of Julio Cesar Calimeno in December when he fought on Probellum’s debut show in Dubai.

The Uzbek puncher is back in the UAE on March 18 as part of Probellum Evolution, which Eurosport will show live on discovery+, and the Eurosport App.

Millions of homes across 62 markets and territories in Europe, plus the Indian sub-continent, will be able to witness Jalolov in action.

Current stars Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua should beware. The ‘Big Uzbek’ is coming!

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.