Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte locked in for VADA drug testing

March 11th, 2022

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte stand locked into random VADA drug testing for their April 23rd heavyweight title showdown.

World Boxing Council chiefs confirmed the situation alongside the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency for the Wembley Stadium battle.

The WBC said: “Everything is gearing up to April 23rd, with the almighty clash of the titans.

“The fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Interim WBC Champion Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“With their sights fixed on this king-sized commitment of proving who’s supreme, both are deeply ensconced in diligent preparation.

FURY WHYTE DRUG TESTING

“Complying with all the protocols established by the WBC, both boxers have shown their total willingness to cooperate with all the requirements of VADA (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association).

“Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are active members of the Clean Boxing Program. (CBP).

“Everyone should note that the priority of the WBC is to work on education and awareness to help everyone involved in the sport. To learn the dangers of the use of performance-enhancing substances (PED), which create serious health problems in ongoing and later life.

“The program is ambitious and caring. Its main objective, apart from testing, is to educate, advise and guide athletes about the terrible disadvantages that doping can cause.

“As well as the strict penalties of testing positive for prohibited substances, in or out of competition.

“We recognize and applaud the willingness that both boxers and their work teams have shown.

“This emphasizes to everyone their commitment to the well-being and respect of our beloved sport.”

CAPACITY

Promoter Frank Warren has also confirmed that Fury vs. Whyte has sold 90,000 tickets ahead of next month. They await the green light for a 100,000 capacity on the night.

Fury has begun his training camp for the second defense of his green and gold belt. Whyte has been largely silent since the fight’s purse bid landed.

