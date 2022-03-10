Valdez vs Stevenson tickets information for April 30

March 10th, 2022

Mikey Williams

WBC world champion Oscar Valdez and WBO king Shakur Stevenson trade blows on April 30. Valdez vs Stevenson tickets for the unification go on sale from today.

The world’s two best junior lightweights ignited their long-anticipated unification grudge match, which will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Valdez vs. Stevenson is LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ from 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Less than eight weeks from fight night, the two went face to face outside the MGM Grand.

Tensions did not spill over, but the two undefeated champions exchanged not-so-pleasant pleasantries.

Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs), the two-weight champion from Nogales, Mexico, enters as the betting underdog for only the second time in his career.

The first time, Valdez knocked out Miguel Berchelt in a devastating fashion.

In his fifth bout at junior lightweight, Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs) hopes a victory will vault him up the mythical pound-for-pound rankings.

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum can’t wait to see how the action unfolds.

“This is a fight between two fighters in their physical primes, the best fighting the best.

“Oscar and Shakur deserve the biggest stage, and it doesn’t get much bigger than ESPN and the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“On April 30, a superstar will be born,” said the Hall of Famer.

The battle for junior lightweight supremacy is on deck. WBC champion Oscar Valdez will meet WBO king Shakur Stevenson in a title unification showdown between undefeated fighters Saturday, April 30, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Valdez (30-0, 23 KOs), the fighting pride of Nogales, Mexico, is a two-weight world champion entering his 10th world title fight. He authored the 2021 Knockout of the Year with his title-winning effort over longtime champion Miguel Berchelt.

Stevenson (17-0, 9 KOs), the rising pound-for-pound star from Newark, New Jersey, is coming off last October’s one-sided knockout over then-champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring.

Valdez-Stevenson and additional fight action will be televised live on ESPN & ESPN Deportes (simulcast on ESPN+) at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Undercard bouts will be announced shortly.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets starting at $79 go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.