Jermell Charlo threatens Terence Crawford – but has far bigger problems

March 10th, 2022

Mikey Williams

On the back of learning his undisputed unification rematch got delayed, world champion Jermell Charlo has found himself in hot water.

The super-welterweight king got charged with making threats stemming from an incident in September. Brother Jermall was also arrested last month due to the same incident.

Jermall allegedly punched a man three times. Jermell also faces punishment for making a ‘terroristic threat’ after saying, “I will kill you with my bare hands,” as his twin brother committed his assault.

The pair seem to be heading down the wrong path despite their careers heading in the right direction.

JERMELL CHARLO

Jermell holds three versions of the 154 world title. Jermall is the world champion at middleweight with the World Boxing Council.

Neither of them can seemingly keep themselves out of the limelight in a derogatory capacity, though.

Despite the ongoing misdemeanors, Jermell spent time with Brian Custer to declare himself interested in fighting Terence Crawford.

But only if Crawford beats Errol Spence Jr. first.

Charlo was responding to Crawford, stating he’d like to face the winner of the Castano rematch for the undisputed title.

“How about he do what’s best and go fight Errol Spence then?

“Shut up, take a little bit less money and fight Spence. Come f—ing with me. You’re going to get knocked the f— out.”

Strong words from Charlo, who responded to Crawford, stating: “If I can’t get the Spence-Ugas winner, I’d love to get the Jermell and Castano winner. I can have that fight and be undisputed at 154.”

CRAWFORD vs. SPENCE

Before that, Crawford had made Spence his main priority in the Behind the Gloves interview.

“They gotta be the ones that demand it. I did my part.

“I’ve done my part by being professional by going through everybody they put in front of me. I don’t know what I can do any different.

“I want that fight. If it happens, it happens. I’ve been calling for it for years now. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

Charlo will be lucky to get back inside the ring over the next couple of months, let alone facing Crawford anytime soon.

But he’s right. The fight everybody wants to see is Spence vs. Crawford. Come April 17th, and barring a Yordenis Ugas disaster, talks must begin for an undisputed welterweight battle.

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Furthermore, follow on social media @worldboxingnews.