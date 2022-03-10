Freddie Roach mourns tragic death of Manny Pacquiao undercard fighter

March 10th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Freddie Roach paid tribute to a tragic Manny Pacquiao undercard fighter who died days after being knocked out on February 27th.

Hero Tito faced James Mokoginta in Jakarta hoping to win the vacant lightweight title of the Indonesia Boxing Association (ATI/IBA).

After a brutal battle, Tito got stopped in the seventh round. It was apparent something was wrong immediately.

Following the KO, the 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery on his brain. While there, Tito never regained consciousness.

He officially passed away on March 3rd at 16.45 Jakarta time. Boxing once again mourns one of their own.

FREDDIE ROACH

Freddie Roach, who trained Pacquiao to a glorious career and is one of the best trainers in the sport, acknowledged the passing of Tito this week.

He said: “Indonesian boxer Hero Tito died after several days of being in a coma due to injuries suffered in a fight last Sunday in Jakarta.

“Tito, whose real name is Heru Purwanto, was 35 yrs old.

“Rest In Peace, Hero. Condolences to the family and all those affected by his tragic passing.”

Purwanto held a record of 29-17-2 during his 18-year stint in the boxing ring. The highlight was a super-lightweight battle with the undefeated Ik Yang.

Happening at Cotai Arena at Venetian Resort in Macao on November 24th of 2013, the six-round clash featured on the Manny Pacquiao vs. Brandon Rios undercard.

Giving a solid account of himself against a future world title challenger, Purwanto lost a majority decision. One judge had it even.

Since then, Tito accepted all comers and proved his guile on many occasions until his untimely passing one week ago.

The boxing world is another warrior lighter as the dangers of stepping foot inside those ropes become apparent every time was get this kind of reminder.

Furthermore, WBN would like to offer our condolences to the family of Heru Purwanto at this tragic time.