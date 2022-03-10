Anthony Joshua warned fellow Olympian Joe Joyce is no easy fight

March 10th, 2022

@joejoyceboxing

Anthony Joshua faced warnings not to take Joe Joyce lightly as the buzz around the pair of British heavyweights sharing a ring increased.

A spat opened up after reports surfaced that Joshua would have interest in facing Joyce before a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

As Usyk is out of commission due to his commitment to the cause in Ukraine, Joshua could get forced to look elsewhere for a summer return.

That’s where Joyce comes in as one of several heavyweight contenders AJ could choose from for an interim event.

Joyce is already on board after revealing his immediate interest.

“The Juggernaut,” said: “Two GB Lions in an all British heavyweight showdown. This fight would be massive!

“I’m highly ranked and undefeated. Let’s Get It!”

Picking up a 2016 silver medal four years after Joshua won gold, Joyce is the natural successor to his compatriot. He’s also a number one contender with the WBO.

Joyce has claims to fight the winner of Usyk vs. Joshua II. Therefore, a win over Joshua could push his chance forward.

Two GB Lions in an all British Heavyweight Showdown!

This fight would be massive.

I’m highly ranked and undefeated.

Let’s Get It! 🇳🇬🦁🇬🇧#THEJUGGERNAUT 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/NETOaPbCcu — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) March 9, 2022

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs. JOE JOYCE

Joshua responded to warnings from fans that Joyce would give him a tough night and is not the right fight to take before Usyk.

Should the former two-time champion lose, his contract with Usyk could become void. This scenario happens due to Joshua suffering a second loss running.

No heavyweight would get sanctioned to fight for a heavyweight crown with that kind of recent form.

The man himself believes he’d take care of Joyce no problem, as he did in the amateurs.

“You really think I wouldn’t fight Joe Joyce? – Lol, OK.

“I’ve shared this ring with most people you see in the heavyweight division today!

“I boxed Otto Wallin twice as youngsters, and I boxed Joe and stopped him in one round. I’d do the same thing today! Ain’t nothing changed.”

Joyce replied by offering Joshua an advantage in his ancestral home.

“Let’s Go, My Yout! Let’s do it in Nigeria!”

WALLIN

The other opponent mentioned by Joshua, Otto Wallin, has a strong interest and could be considered instead of Joyce.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita told Sky Sports there is massive scope for the fight.

“Otto is a Southpaw like Usyk,” Salita told Sky. “Numbers don’t lie, and according to the stats, he landed more punches than anyone against Fury.

“That’s including (Fury’s first against) Wilder and (Wladimir) Klitschko put together.

“I believe Otto has all the skills and confidence. And with the last fight, the experience of fighting on UK soil to beat Joshua.

“If the fight with Oleksandr Usyk does not happen, Joshua vs. Wallin is the most intriguing option.

“And obviously, the cancellation of the Whyte fight with Otto made him that much more hungry for the spot at the top of the heavyweight division.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.