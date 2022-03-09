World Boxing Association shockingly overlook Jack Catterall for mandatory

March 9th, 2022

Jack Catterall beat Josh Taylor all ends up, but he won’t immediately fight for the World Boxing Association super-lightweight title.

As WBN reported, WBA chiefs mentioned nothing of the controversy surrounding the fight when releasing information in the aftermath.

Now, they’ve gone one step further by mandating Taylor make another defense when the Catterall result is under review.

The British Boxing Board of Control is looking into how the judges carded for Taylor. Meanwhile, the UK Police received a letter from a member of parliament calling for an investigation.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION

Despite both points, the WBA is ordering their own stipulation and overlooking Catterall completely.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee ordered the mandatory bout. It will be between super lightweight champion Josh Taylor and first challenger Alberto Puello.

“In a communication sent to both parties, the pioneer organization notified them they will have a 30-day period to negotiate, starting on March 8.

“Taylor won his championship on October 26, 2019. His mandatory defense period as super champion was 18 months. So he had to fight the mandatory before April 25, 2021.

“Rule C.13 Fighting Limitations states that the champion cannot defend against an opponent other than the mandatory challenger within 60 days after the expiration of his mandatory defense period.

“For that reason, the showdown between Taylor and Puello has been ordered.

“If no agreement is reached or if either party is unwilling to negotiate, the WBA Championships Committee may call for a purse bid for the fight.”

Despite the order, Taylor won’t fight Puello. He will give up all belts instead.

JACK CATTERALL

But realistically – and in the spirit of fair play, Catterall should be ordered as the mandatory or face Puello if Taylor moves up in weight.

Taylor has expressed that we may not be able to make the 140 mark safely anymore. His future indeed lies at welterweight.

WBN’s view that Catterall should get a second undisputed title shot, even if Taylor heads up in weight, has fallen on deaf ears.

After a comprehensive triumph, Catterall is currently ranked above Taylor in the WBN Pound for Pound Rankings.

