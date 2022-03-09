Josh Taylor set to relinquish Jack Catterall’s undisputed 140 titles

March 9th, 2022

Robert Perry

Josh Taylor has confirmed he cannot make super-lightweight safely anymore, meaning the title belts rightly belonging to Jack Catterall will get vacated.

Speaking at the British Boxing Awards to Sky Sports News, Taylor stated that a move to welterweight would happen soon.

He also stated he’d consider a rematch with Catterall if the should-be undisputed champion moves up with him in weight.

“Most likely at a catchweight,” Taylor told Sky regarding a second helping with Catterall.

“I can’t make the weight anymore safely. I don’t think. So we’ll see how it goes, but I’m keen for a rematch.”

Catterall remains heartbroken at getting robbed of the chance to hold all the marbles at 140 pounds.

The Briton is still trying to deal with what happened as his most fantastic night was taken away from him.

“Nothing will ever change how I feel about Saturday. I won that fight. I came to the champion’s country and gave him a lesson.

“The decision doesn’t sit well with me. I don’t think it ever will. They stole a moment in my life I’ll never get back.

“I stand with everyone and agree big changes need to be made. The corruption in the sport we all love is so damaging.

“The support I’ve received since has been overwhelming, and for that, I thank you all,” he added.

CATTERALL POLICE

The MP for Chorley, Catterall’s hometown, is chasing up the judging as far up the ladder as with the Police.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle revealed he had sent documents for the Met to ponder further action.

“Everyone is disgusted by what’s happened. It brings the sport into disrepute,” Hoyle told Sportsmail.

“I have to question why the judges got it so wrong? I’ve already sent a letter to the Police.

“I have spoken to Nadine Dorries, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport. Also, the Minister for Sport, Nigel Huddleston.

“They are both looking into this.

“I also believe that something seriously went on here. Whether it was undue influence, one must question why?”

As for Taylor, no lasting damage will appear on his record as he heads to 147 with a highly disproportionate perfect record.

Whether they meet again is up for debate. Taylor is up for it, though. Catterall, however, may not be willing to go there again.

“Of course, I think he deserves it,” Taylor stated. “We’ll see what happens down the line.

“We can fight again with Jack. Why not. I’m certainly open to it, so we’ll see what happens.”

UNDISPUTED

Regarding the title belts, Catterall should be given an immediate shot at the WBO version, at least. WBN called for all the straps to remain together, though, for Catterall to challenge next.

All four sanctioning bodies need to get together to make this right. They should nominate a contender between them for Catterall to face for the undisputed title.

Sadly, they won’t.

